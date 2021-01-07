Windsor, NC (27983)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.