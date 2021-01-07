GREENVILLE - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, and NC Stop Human Trafficking is offering a month full of education and empowerment sessions designed to improve victim identification and response, as well as give caregivers the tools to prevent human trafficking among youth.
The virtual education sessions include Human Trafficking 101, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m.; Labor Trafficking in the U.S., Jan. 20 at 3 p.m.; and Sex Trafficking: What’s Porn Got to Do With It, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.
The virtual caregiver empowerment sessions include How to Talk to Kids About Boundaries, Consent and Porn, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. and Tips for Keeping Kids Safe Online, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.
“Our core mission is to empower communities to end human trafficking, and frankly, if communities aren’t aware of what human trafficking actually is, it cannot possibly begin to address the issue,” said NC Stop Human Trafficking Founder Pam Strickland.
“While we want to offer the truth about human trafficking in North Carolina, we also want to offer guidance to caregivers about how to prevent human trafficking among youth," she added. "There is much work to be done, and as a community, we must come together and work toward the common goal of eradicating one of the greatest injustices of our time.”
To register for any of these sessions, go to encstophumantrafficking.org/virtuallearningopportunities.
ABOUT NC STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING
NC Stop Human Trafficking is a statewide advocacy organization located in Pitt County working for a state free of human trafficking. NC Stop Human Trafficking does this through empowering communities to abolish human trafficking. It does this through education programming, coalition development, legislative advocacy and introducing fair trade products into the local market. For more information about NC Stop Human Trafficking, visit www.ncstophumantrafficking.org