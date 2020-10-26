High voter turnout has been reported throughout the United States.
The same is true in Bertie County.
As of Tuesday morning, nearly 3,000 Bertie County residents had already been to the polls to cast votes. Bertie County Elections Director said the number was much higher than most elections in the past.
“The large turnout for One-Stop voting is unprecedented for Bertie County in my time as director,” Holloman said. “It is good to see people taking advantage of the opportunity to vote.”
The three polling places include the Bertie County Board of Elections Office (210 West Watson St. in Windsor), the Lewiston Fire Department (103 West Church St. in Lewiston Woodville) and the Powellsville Town Hall (106 East Main St. in Powellsville).
As of Tuesday morning, 1,695 people had cast ballots in Windsor, 811 in Powellsville and 476 in Lewiston Woodville since polls opened last Thursday (Oct. 15).
Voting is open through Oct. 31 for those who wish to cast One-Stop ballots. The following is the schedule for the three locations:
* Oct. 22-23: 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.;
* Oct. 24: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.;
* Oct. 25: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
* Oct. 26-31: 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; and
* Oct. 31: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Holloman said the polling places have stayed fairly busy at all times of the day, but there were lulls at times. Most often she has seen those slower spells between 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Any registered voter who does not vote by One-Stop prior to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 will have to vote at his or her polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
One-Stop Voting is open to all registered voters in Bertie County. A voter may choose to vote One-Stop at any of the three locations offered by the Bertie County Board of Elections.
To check registration status or to learn more about the 2020 General Elections, go to the N.C. Board of Elections website by visiting https://www.ncsbe.gov/. A sample ballot can be pulled up on the website for those wishing to see the prospective races.