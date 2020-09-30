MeRRY hiLL – Half a million

dollars is headed to Bertie

County.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper

announced this week the

awarding of a $500,000 grant

to the county for the Tall

Glass of Water project. The

funds will come from the

N.C. Parks and Recreation

Trust Fund.

The grant will significantly

upgrade the Bertie Beach

area, including the addition

of a pavilion and bathrooms

to the property.

Bertie County Commission

Chairman Ronald D. Wesson

said the county was confident in the proposal submitted, especially with the

letters of support from the

Coastal Land Trust and the

Salmon Creek State Park officials.

“We have been working

well together and to have

their support, I believe, is a

really big deal,” he said.

The grant for Bertie County

was one of just 16 approved,

with N.C. Parks Trust funding

a total of nearly $5 million in

projects. Bertie County was

one of only three communities to receive $500,000 joining Johnston County (Greater Cleveland Park) and Wake

County (Crabtree Creek Nature Park).

“Local parks and greenways have been a safe place

for North Carolinians to relax, exercise and improve

their quality of life during

the stress of the pandemic,”

Gov. Cooper said. “These

grants will add and extend

parks, trails and recreational facilities to communities

across our state, creating

opportunities to enjoy North

Carolina’s natural beauty.”

Wesson said the $500,000,

which has to be matched by

the county, will help provide

infrastructure, a new pavilion and restrooms as well as

help with further cleaning of

the beach and waterfront.

The beginning of primitive

camp sites is also on the

agenda.

“This will help us to really

up our game so to speak,”

Wesson said.

The good news for county

taxpayers is that much of

the matching funds for the

project are coming through

other grant sources.

“We have done some work

there ourselves, which will

count toward the match, and

we have two grants already

in hand,” Wesson said. “We

are waiting on a third grant

that, if it happens, will fulfill

our match.”

Wesson said the Tall Glass

of Water project was being

utilized more and more by

citizens of the county.

“We started the summer

with just a few people out using the beach,” he said. “By

the end of the summer more

than 400 people a week were

showing up to make use of

the area, and that doesn’t

count those who arrived by

boat.”

Wesson said when the

county commissioners

bought the property there

was a strong belief it would

be beneficial to citizens, but

admitted there were some

early doubters. He said most

people are now supportive of the project and have

come to see what an asset

the property can be.

“People are utilizing the

property and it really is a

good place for families,” he

said. “People are following

the posted rules, are cleaning up behind themselves

and are just enjoying the

beach.”

Wesson also said the Tall

Glass of Water project has

moved along quickly, and

maybe even a little faster

than the commissioners had

hoped.

“I think we are further

along than we thought we

would be at this point,” he

said. “I think people are

presently surprised.”

The chairman also said the

county wanted to celebrate

the grant, but also planned

to be back seeking more assistance from the Trust Fund

next year.

“We scored really high on

the grant,” he said. “When

you score high it keeps you

in the running for further

opportunities. And, the fact

we have other grantors supporting us shows we have

widespread interest and willingness to invest.”

The property is located at

243 Bal Gra Road in Merry

Hill.