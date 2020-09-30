MeRRY hiLL – Half a million
dollars is headed to Bertie
County.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper
announced this week the
awarding of a $500,000 grant
to the county for the Tall
Glass of Water project. The
funds will come from the
N.C. Parks and Recreation
Trust Fund.
The grant will significantly
upgrade the Bertie Beach
area, including the addition
of a pavilion and bathrooms
to the property.
Bertie County Commission
Chairman Ronald D. Wesson
said the county was confident in the proposal submitted, especially with the
letters of support from the
Coastal Land Trust and the
Salmon Creek State Park officials.
“We have been working
well together and to have
their support, I believe, is a
really big deal,” he said.
The grant for Bertie County
was one of just 16 approved,
with N.C. Parks Trust funding
a total of nearly $5 million in
projects. Bertie County was
one of only three communities to receive $500,000 joining Johnston County (Greater Cleveland Park) and Wake
County (Crabtree Creek Nature Park).
“Local parks and greenways have been a safe place
for North Carolinians to relax, exercise and improve
their quality of life during
the stress of the pandemic,”
Gov. Cooper said. “These
grants will add and extend
parks, trails and recreational facilities to communities
across our state, creating
opportunities to enjoy North
Carolina’s natural beauty.”
Wesson said the $500,000,
which has to be matched by
the county, will help provide
infrastructure, a new pavilion and restrooms as well as
help with further cleaning of
the beach and waterfront.
The beginning of primitive
camp sites is also on the
agenda.
“This will help us to really
up our game so to speak,”
Wesson said.
The good news for county
taxpayers is that much of
the matching funds for the
project are coming through
other grant sources.
“We have done some work
there ourselves, which will
count toward the match, and
we have two grants already
in hand,” Wesson said. “We
are waiting on a third grant
that, if it happens, will fulfill
our match.”
Wesson said the Tall Glass
of Water project was being
utilized more and more by
citizens of the county.
“We started the summer
with just a few people out using the beach,” he said. “By
the end of the summer more
than 400 people a week were
showing up to make use of
the area, and that doesn’t
count those who arrived by
boat.”
Wesson said when the
county commissioners
bought the property there
was a strong belief it would
be beneficial to citizens, but
admitted there were some
early doubters. He said most
people are now supportive of the project and have
come to see what an asset
the property can be.
“People are utilizing the
property and it really is a
good place for families,” he
said. “People are following
the posted rules, are cleaning up behind themselves
and are just enjoying the
beach.”
Wesson also said the Tall
Glass of Water project has
moved along quickly, and
maybe even a little faster
than the commissioners had
hoped.
“I think we are further
along than we thought we
would be at this point,” he
said. “I think people are
presently surprised.”
The chairman also said the
county wanted to celebrate
the grant, but also planned
to be back seeking more assistance from the Trust Fund
next year.
“We scored really high on
the grant,” he said. “When
you score high it keeps you
in the running for further
opportunities. And, the fact
we have other grantors supporting us shows we have
widespread interest and willingness to invest.”
The property is located at
243 Bal Gra Road in Merry
Hill.