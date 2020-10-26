WINDSOR - All talks are off for now.
The Bertie County Commissioners discussed the future of possible expansion to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail during a work session on Tuesday.
The jail currently houses inmates from Bertie and Martin counties. Chowan County officials have shown interest in joining Bertie-Martin Regional Jail to house inmates from the county.
According to Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II, county officials and the jail board – both separately and jointly - have had several meetings to discuss the options currently available for the expansion.
“Chowan County is at a point they must do something. Martin County has voiced their concerns about the cost of the expansion,” said Vaughan.
Currently there are three options for the expansion of the existing facility.
Option one would leave the facility as is with minor or no changes.
Option two would include minor renovations to the facility. The changes would cost approximately $14 million.
Option three would include major renovations and additions to the facility with a price tag of approximately $17.8 million.
“Unless something has changed, Martin County said no to the expansion. Martin County voted not to move forward during this month’s meeting due to the financial situation,” said Bertie County Commissioner John Trent.
“I am not in favor of the plan as it is. I would be in favor of a plan without all the fluff or spending $17.8 million. I don’t think we need more lobby space or an additional kitchen, but more dormitory space. I think we need to go back to the drawing board,” Bertie County Vice Chairman Tammy Lee added.
Bertie County Commission Chairman Ronald D. Wesson expressed his feelings about sharing the cost of the project with a partner.
“If we do nothing we still would have to eventually build. Going in with a partner would share the costs of the project,” Wesson added.
Vaughan received a letter from Martin County Manager David Bone on Oct. 7. The letter stated that Martin County was not interested in the expansion or new construction at this time. Martin County hopes for the possibility of additional outside funding to help with the project.
“I don’t think Bertie County tax payers need to come up with $6 million for the project. We need to find the old architectural plans from the construction in 1994, and take those plans to a contractor for a new estimate. I don't want to burden the Bertie County taxpayers,” said Trent.
“Martin County wants to see additional funds for the project. The burden is too high. I don’t see how we can do it out of our own pockets. I don’t think it should be a burden,” Wesson added.
The board agreed they were interested in working with Chowan County in the future, but not interested in an expansion at this time without additional funding.
“I think we should continue to talk about the project. Look for other financial resources and, if other resources are available, bring Chowan County in,” said Lee.
Trent offered a motion not to move forward with the expansion without additional funding from the state to pay for the facility. Lee offered a second to the motion. It was unanimously approved.
“There is no harm in discussions. I agree there should be no construction without outside funding,” said Wesson.
“We still have to decide if we are going to bring Chowan County in. Unless it is a good deal, bringing in another county may be a lot more to deal with,” said Bertie County Commissioner Greg Atkins.
The board agreed to continue discussions about the possibility of the jail expansion further if additional funding was made available for the project.