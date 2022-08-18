WINDSOR - Do not miss the Bertie County Relay for Life event this Saturday, Aug. 20.
The event will be from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Bertie High School. This event is a drive-up hybrid event this year.
WINDSOR - Do not miss the Bertie County Relay for Life event this Saturday, Aug. 20.
The event will be from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Bertie High School. This event is a drive-up hybrid event this year.
Survivors and participants will need to meet in the Bertie Middle School parking lot prior to 6:30 to be lined up for the parade. The parade will be traveling on the service road from the Middle School to the High School where they will park in the high school parking lot.
The vehicles that are participating in the parade are encouraged to decorate the vehicle, this will be in lieu of decorating campsites. Survivors will need to have a sign on their vehicle with their name and number of years of survivorship.
If a team chooses to not decorate their car for the parade they are being encouraged to have a decorated campsite in the high school parking lot, or both can be done.
For anyone that wishes to social distance during this event may remain in their vehicles and listen to the program that will be broadcasted on the radio station 106.3.
For everyone else that is comfortable doing onsite fundraising and participating in the games, activities and DJ music is more than welcome to do so. There will be bounce houses, a photo booth, giant jenga, giant connect 4, corn hole and more fun to be had at Relay for life.
This year the program will be a condensed version of the normal Relay for Life with an opening program, survivor program, luminaria program, crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Relay and culminaing with a drive by luminaria vigil.
The Relay for Life committee in Bertie is encouraging the public to come out and join them and help bring back the atmosphere for Relay to feel like the normal event again.
Help the committee to give HOPE to many in the community and surrounding communities.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.