There were very few headlines about the story that would dominate news worldwide – the pandemic of COVID-19 - during the first three months of 2020.
A look back at the first three months of the year gives readers a chance to review the stories which made headlines last year.
Jan. 1 – The Bertie County Board of Education retains its leadership with Tarsha Dudley as chair and Norman Cherry as vice chair;
Jan. 8 – A baby stroller is one of many items thrown at a Windsor police car;
Jan. 8 – Vidant Bertie Hospital limits visitors due to flu;
Jan. 8 – Bertie County garners $22 million in funding for Hurricane Matthew flood mitigation and repairs;
Jan. 8 – Lawrence Academy’s girls basketball team reaches the finals in the inaugural Bear Grass Educational Foundation Holiday tournament;
Jan. 15 – The tax revaluation process winds down in Bertie County;
Jan. 15 – Windsor Police nab a truck thief;
Jan. 15 – The Bertie County Schools Child Nutrition Program is recognized for innovation in its summer feeding program;
Jan. 22 – Ground is broken at Tri-County Airport for a new terminal;
Jan. 22 – Windsor Police stop contraband at BCI;
Jan. 22 – Bertie County native and NBA player Kent Bazemore is traded to the Sacremento Kings;
Jan. 29 – The Bertie County Commissioners continue to discuss regional jail expansion;
Jan. 29 – Family Dollar in Colerain robbed, clerk injured;
Jan. 29 – Lucas Doughtie eclipses 1,000 points at BACA;
Feb. 5 – ECU School of Dentistry grant funds Bertie program;
Feb. 5 – Bertie County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest a White’s Beach man after finding a moonshine still;
Feb. 5 – Windsor Police arrest two on drug charges;
Feb. 5 – Grantley Mizelle named Bertie High School Athletic Director and relinquishes reins of football program;
Feb. 5 – Lawrence Academy’s varsity girls claim victory on Senior Night;
Feb. 12 – Motion to adopt a resolution concerning the Second Amendment dies due to a lack of a second at the Bertie County Commissioners meeting in Colerain, but citizens and county officials agree to keep discussing the matter;
Feb. 12 – Early voting set to begin in Democratic and Republican primaries;
Feb. 12 – Bertie County sees minor flooding, but avoids any true disasters;
Feb. 19 – The suspects in a robbery at the Colerain Family Dollar are arrested;
Feb. 19 – Commissioners decide to seek an education center at the site of the Tall Glass of Water project;
Feb. 19 – Officials from Bertie County Schools, the Duke Endowment and the ECU School of Dentistry kick off a program to bring dental care to all elementary and middle school students in the county;
Feb. 19 – The town of Windsor agrees to buy three acres of property on West Camden Street;
Feb. 19 – Bertie High School’s varsity girls top rival Hertford County for the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship;
Feb. 26 – Bertie County gets a taste of wintry weather
Feb. 26 – The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Black History program;
Feb. 26 – Mason Dunlow scores his 1,000th career point for Bethel Assembly Christian Academy;
March 4 – Lewis Hoggard named Rotary District Governor-elect;
March 4 – Michelle Leicester, Jim Green and Thadd White win N.C. Press Awards for editorial and advertising content;
March 11 – Windsor Police charge a suspect after a chase on a dirt bike;
March 11 – Bertie County officials begin preparation for the novel Coronavirus;
March 11 – Isaiah Williams commits to Ferrum College;
March 18 – Bertie County officials declare a state of emergency for COVID-19;
March 18 – Schools close for two weeks due to COVID-19;
March 18 – The N.C. High School Athletic Association and the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association suspend sports due to the Coronavirus;
March 25 – Bertie County’s first resident is diagnosed with COVID-19;
March 25 – Bertie County’s churches begin meeting outdoors;
March 25 – Relay For Life in Bertie County is postponed;
March 25 – The Bertie Ledger-Advance moves its publication day to Thursday.