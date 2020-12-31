As the second quarter began last year, many of the headlines were about the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, including the first deaths in Bertie County.
Here are some of the headlines in the Bertie Ledger-Advance between April and June.
April 2 – Six cases of the novel Coronavirus are active in Bertie County;
April 2 – N.C. Governor Roy Cooper issues Stay-at-Home order;
April 2 – The Bertie County Commissioners approve a resolution implementing the Sales Tax approved by voters;
April 2 – Bertie County Sheriff John Holley and Police Chiefs Justin Jackson of Windsor and Jimmy Barmer of Aulander approve drive-thru church services;
April 9 – The first person in Bertie County succumbs to COVID-19;
April 9 – The Roxobel Ag Fest is put on hold;
April 9 – Bertie County has 11 education professionals nominated for ‘hero’ award;
April 9 – Chowan University legendary basketball coach Bob Burke dies;
April 16 – Teamwork between the Windsor Police Department and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission leads to arrests for attempting to get contraband into Bertie Correctional Institute;
April 16 – Bertie County’s active cases of COVID-19 drops to four;
April 16 – Juan Vaughan is named Bertie County Manager;
April 16 – A suspect is arrested after vandalizing Bertie Sentry Hardware;
April 23 – Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan is officially sworn in;
April 23 – Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Bertie County;
April 23 – Two are arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Lewiston Woodville;
April 23 – Bertie County’s response Census 2020 rate is lower than the state average;
April 23 – Jessica Stokes and Dawaunti Combs are named All-District for girl’s basketball;
April 30 – Bertie County has a second death from COVID-19;
April 30 – The Sans Souci Ferry is closed temporarily;
April 30 – Two people facing charges in Martin County are also charged in Bertie County;
May 7 – Bertie County Commissioners tell staff to ‘do what we have to’ to keep Sans Souci Ferry operational;
May 7 – Martin Community College names Wesley Beddard President;
May 7 – A Colerain couple wins the N.C. Lottery Cash 5 prize;
May 14 – Bertie County’s third death from COVID-19 is reported as cases continue to rise;
May 14 – The annual Memorial Day program is suspended due to COVID-19 concerns;
May 14 – The one-room school house is moved from York Street to the corner of Granville and Queen streets in Windsor;
May 21 – A Bertie County EMS worker is diagnosed with COVID-19;
May 21 – An Edgecombe County man is killed in a wreck on N.C. 11 near Lewiston Woodville;
May 28 – A fourth person in Bertie County succumbs to COVID-19;
May 28 – Bethel Assembly Christian Academy has a graduation parade;
May 28 – Bertie County Commissioners invite the public to discuss COVID-19 in a virtual meeting;
June 4 – Aulander police arrest suspect in breaking and entering and arson;
June 4 – A man is shot near N.C. 11 in Lewiston Woodville;
June 4 – Bertie Early College High School holds a “by appointment” graduation;
June 4 – Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan’s budget includes no tax hike;
June 11 – Bertie County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate;
June 11 – A Roxobel home is destroyed by fire;
June 11 – Experts predict ‘active’ hurricane season;
June 11 – Alyssa Byrum signs with Pitt Community College on a softball scholarship;
June 18 – Two suspects are sought in a weekend murder;
June 18 – Black Lives Matter rally held in Windsor;
June 18 – Aulander Elementary School changes to ‘traditional’ schedule;
June 18 – Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey delivers checks to local fire departments;
June 18 – Four people file for Bertie County Board of Education;
June 18 – Bertie County has nine days with no new COVID-19 cases;
June 25 – Two suspects – David Lewis Demery Jr. and Larry Donnell Bridgett Jr. - are charged with murder;
June 25 – COVID-19 cases continue to slow in Bertie County;
June 25 – Bertie High School holds outdoor graduation ceremony;
June 25 – Bertie County’s Census 2020 response rate grows;
June 25 – Bertie High School Softball Coach Jackie Copeland celebrates her team’s seniors with an outdoor activity and a yard decoration.