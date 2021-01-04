Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Cashie River Near Windsor affecting Bertie County. For the Lower Roanoke Basin...including Windsor...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM EST. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Cashie River Near Windsor. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 2:15 PM EST Monday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM EST Monday was 8.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Portions of N. York St, Davis Ball Park and the Cashie Wetlands Walk begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 01/02/2016. &&