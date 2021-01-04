COVID-19 continued to be the dominant story of the third quarter of 2020 in Bertie County, including spikes in both the number of cases and in the county’s death toll.
Here are some of the headlines in the Bertie Ledger-Advance between July and September of 2020.
July 2 – A second Bertie County EMS worker test positive for COVID-19;
July 2 – Lisa Rascoe and Clara Lee are recognized as Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year respectively for Bertie County Schools;
July 2 – The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. ALE bust a ‘shot house’ in Windsor;
July 2 – Dawaunti Combs signs with Cape Fear Community College;
July 9 – Bertie Beach opens for 2020 season;
July 9 – NCWorks Center closes;
July 9 – Four candidates seek seats on the Bertie County Board of Education;
July 16 – N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announces a school reopening plan that allows in-person and remote learning;
July 16 – Windsor Police officers arrest two on drug charges;
July 16 – The Bertie Spooktacular announces the 2020 event will be virtual;
July 16 – Katina Ford is named Head of School at Lawrence Academy;
July 23 – The Bertie County Board of Education opts for all remote learning;
July 23 – Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Bertie County;
July 23 – Bertie County Rural Health opens a pharmacy;
July 30 – Bertie County EMS staff grieves the loss of one of their own;
July 30 – Bertie County becomes the second to recognize Juneteenth;
July 30 – COVID-19 cases reach 200 in the county;
July 30 – Colerain’s Historic District is named to the National Register of Historic Places;
Aug. 6 – Tornados caused by Hurricane Isaias claim two lives in Bertie County and leave dozens homeless;
Aug. 6 – A fifth person dies from COVID-19;
Aug. 13 – The recovery process for those who lost everything in the tornados begins in earnest with dozens of volunteers coming to lend a hand;
Aug. 13 – Windsor Police officials arrest a person found to have drugs in a vehicle;
Aug. 20 – Bertie County officials announce they are still seeking aid for tornado victims;
Aug. 20 – Perdue Farms helps those who received damage and loss due to the tornados;
Aug. 20 – Vidant Bertie provides grants to Bertie and Martin county agencies;
Aug. 20 – The Chowan County Regional Fair is canceled;
Aug. 27 – The Sans Souci Ferry returns to operation;
Aug. 27 – A Disaster Recovery Center opens in Bertie County;
Aug. 27 – Annual Relay For Life is held;
Sept. 3 – The Windsor Police Department solves a break-in hours after it occurs;
Sept. 3 – COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county;
Sept. 10 – Tourism brings Bertie County more than $15 million;
Sept. 10 – COVID-19 cases rose by 54 in one week in Bertie County;
Sept. 10 – Roanoke Connect garners a grant for high-speed internet;
Sept. 17 – Martin Community College provides $2,500 in funding for tornado victims;
Sept. 17 – A Wake County church – St. Matthew Missionary Baptist – provides aid for tornado victims;
Sept. 17 – COVID-19 claims seventh life in Bertie County;
Sept. 17 – One-Stop voting locations are set in Windsor, Powellsville and Lewiston Woodville;
Sept. 24 – Bertie County garners a $500,000 grant for the Tall Glass of Water project;
Sept. 24 – Two more Bertie County residents succumb to COVID-19;
Sept. 24 – Vidant Bertie Hospital provides monetary assistance to tornado victims;
Sept. 24 – Sports return to Bertie County as Lawrence Academy begins football and volleyball and Bethel Assembly Christian Academy starts volleyball.