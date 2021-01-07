Along with COVID-19, the recovery from the tornados that spawned due to Hurricane Isaias was among the key headlines in the final quarter of 2020.
Here are some of the headlines from the October through December issues of the Bertie Ledger-Advance.
Oct. 1 – Municipalities in Bertie County receive Powell Bill funds, which they call ‘essential.’
Oct. 1 – The Ahoskie Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority joins those assisting tornado victims;
Oct. 8 – Bertie County Pastor R.O. “Buddy” Denton Jr. says he was helped in recovery from COVID-19 by plasma;
Oct. 8 – Relay For Life raises $226,000;
Oct. 8 – Bertie County Commissioner Tammy Lee donates two books to the Bertie County Public Library;
Oct. 8 – The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy jayvee volleyball team reaches 7-1 for the season;
Oct. 15 – 16-year-old Iynasha S. Graham is killed by gunfire near Lewiston Woodville;
Oct. 15 – Bertie Spooktacular begins its virtual 5K;
Oct. 15 – Askewville leaders are dismayed by a Local Government Commission resolution;
Oct. 15 – Windsor okays trick-or-treating for 2020;
Oct. 22 – Bertie County’s death toll from COVID-19 reaches 19;
Oct. 22 – Talks about expanding the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail stall;
Oct. 22 – Bertie County Elections Director Sheila Holloman calls one-stop voting in the county ‘unprecedented;’
Oct. 22 – Lawrence Academy’s jayvee football team rolls past Bethel Christian of Kinston 40-12;
Oct. 29 – Municipalities in Bertie County differ on trick-or-treating;
Oct. 29 – The death toll from COVID-19 reaches 20 in Bertie County;
Oct. 29 – Bethel Assembly Christian Academy’s junior varsity girls are crowned state champions while the varsity Eagles finish runner-up in the state;
Nov. 5 – Bertie County officials urge citizens to pay back water bills;
Nov. 5 – A Virginia man is killed on U.S. 13 Bertie County following a one-car wreck;
Nov. 5 – Vidant Bertie Hospital urges citizens to take the flu shot due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19;
Nov. 5 – One-Stop Voting saw more than 50 percent of the county’s electorate turn out;
Nov. 5 – Lawrence Academy’s varsity tennis team finished runners-up in NCISAA;
Nov. 12 – Bertie County Sheriff John Holley announces the charging of three individuals in a 2019 breaking and entering and burglary;
Nov. 12 – Reba Cooper Carlton is the only challenger to win in Bertie County;
Nov. 12 – Bertie County Commissioner Ernestine Bazemore is elected to the N.C. Senate;
Nov. 19 – Bertie County is labeled orange for community spread of COVID-19;
Nov. 19 – Minor flooding caused by rainfall;
Nov. 26 – Askewville leaders receive a letter of apology from the Local Government Commission;
Nov. 26 – Senator-elect Ernestine Bazemore must resign commission seat before being sworn in to her new office;
Dec. 3 – Bertie County sees a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases;
Dec. 3 – The Hoggard Christmas Wonderland is open for the Christmas season;
Dec. 3 – Wreaths Across America plan annual event;
Dec. 10 – N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issues a modified Stay-at-Home order;
Dec. 10 – Moments after Ronald D. Wesson and John Trent are sworn in for new four-year terms, the Bertie County Commissioners bicker over the selection of a chairperson before eventually settling on Tammy Lee;
Dec. 10 – The NCHSAA officially designates Bertie High School a 1-A institution;
Dec. 17 – Two more succumb to COVID-19 in Bertie County, pushing the death toll to 28;
Dec. 17 – Tarsha Bush Dudley and Reba Cooper Carlton are sworn in for four-year terms on the Bertie County Board of Education;
Dec. 17 – Bertie High School initially placed in “Conference 2” with Riverside, South Creek, Gates County, Washington County and Perquimans;
Dec. 24 – Bertie County Commissioners deem tornado fund a success;
Dec. 24 – Cashie Christmas Music Festival draws more than 100;
Dec. 24 – Windsor Police arrest New Jersey man on drug trafficking charges;
Dec. 31 – Longtime State Senate leader Marc Basnight succumbs at 73;
Dec. 31 – Martin Community College graduates 14 from first lineman class.