While COVID-19 proved to be a headline that wouldn’t go away, the second quarter of 2021 was also highlighted by a gas shortage that left long lines throughout Bertie County and much of the U.S.
Here is a look at the headlines from April through June of this year.
April 1 – Windsor mourns the loss of Tourism Director and retired fire chief Billy Smithwick;
April 1 – Sallie Surface retires as Executive Director of the Choanoke Area Development Association;
April 8 – A Windsor man was arrested and charged with the murder of his live-in girlfriend;
April 8 – One of several arrests made in catalytic converter thefts in Bertie County;
April 8 – Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says he has all available resources working on solving break-ins in western Bertie County;
April 8 – Carry the Cross event held in Windsor;
April 15 – A Kelford man is shot to death and found lying in a ditch on East Church Street;
April 15 – Two locals face additional catalytic converter theft charges;
April 22 – Two men are charged with break-ins in the western portion of Bertie County, while another is being sought;
April 22 – Martin County Drug Unit charges two in Bertie County;
April 22 – Albemarle Regional Health announces changes to the vaccine model;
April 29 – Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Bertie High School are deemed a success;
April 29 – Martin Community College expands its cosmetology department to Bertie County;
May 6 – The Bertie County Board of Education agrees to an interim budget;
May 6 – The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce and the Bertie Ledger-Advance announce the postponement of the Memorial Day program;
May 6 – Bertie County native Kathy Rawls becomes the new director of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries;
May 6 – Perdue driver Alvin Smith reaches four million accident-free miles driven;
May 13 – Four people are injured in a boating accident on the Albemarle Sound;
May 13 – Bertie County Commissioners hear a budget proposal from the school board;
May 13 – A cyber attack causes the shut down of a major fuel pipeline, causing gas shortages throughout Bertie County and the entire east coast;
May 20 – Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says his office is investigating a shooting death near Powellsville;
May 20 – Two Washington County men are killed in an accident on N.C. 45 in Bertie County;
May 20 – Bertie County and town of Windsor officials laud the Gov. Roy Cooper’s lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions;
May 20 – Bertie County Schools announces a plan to reward those working throughout the pandemic;
May 20 – An accident on Bull Hill Road sees one pedestrian struck by a vehicle;
May 27 – Ten Bertie County fire departments garner grants from the office of State Fire Marshal Mike Causey;
May 27 – Windsor Elementary School students learn more about the COVID-19 testing thanks to One Love Laboratory;
May 27 – Libraries in Windsor and Aulander will have Summer Reading programs;
May 27 – Bertie High School student-athletes compete in the Northeastern Coastal Conference track meet in Elizabeth City;
May 27 – Bertie County native Lauren Dunlow earns a Juris Doctor from the School of Law at Ole Miss;
June 3 – A Windsor man was arrested on attempted murder charges after firing into an occupied vehicle;
June 3 – Bertie County Sheriff John Holley seeks information on two unsolved murders in the county;
June 10 – Five people are charged in separate break-ins in Askewville and Aulander;
June 10 – Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II presents a budget proposal with no tax increase;
June 10 – Tri-County Airport celebrates the opening of its new terminal;
June 17 – Some Bertie County employees decry the size of the proposed raises in the county budget;
June 17 – Bertie Beach Day approved to be held in Bertie County;
June 17 – The teacher housing initiative is revived, school board ponders funds;
June 24 – A Kelford man is injured by a stray bullet during exchange of shots;
June 24 – Municipal filing set to begin;
June 24 – Bertie County officials open new library/cooperative extension center;
June 24 – Hope Mansion will resume offering tours;
June 24 – Well-known radio personality Gattis Hodges says he will retire from broadcasting high school sports after 40 years.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.