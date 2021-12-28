While COVID-19 still was the main story dominating headlines throughout Bertie County and the United States, there were many stories of local importance in the opening three months of 2021.
Here is a look back at the headlines for the opening quarter of this year:
Jan. 7 – Despite having a recommendation to appoint James Lee to the Bertie County Commission seat being vacated by Sen. Ernestine Byrd Bazemore, the commissioners instead choose Ron Roberson;
Jan. 7 – A Bertie County deputy – Brandon Halloran – is injured in a wreck in Lewiston Woodville;
Jan. 14 – The Bertie County Commissioners receive news that weather is delaying the completion of the new library and cooperative extension center;
Jan. 14 – Sen. Ernestine Byrd Bazemore receives committee assignments in her new role;
Jan. 14 – The Bertie Ledger-Advance announces its new website: www.bertieledgeradvance.com;
Jan. 14 – COVID-19 cases remain above 100 in the county;
Jan. 21 – Bertie County Schools opts to continue remote learning and leave winter sports suspended
Jan. 21 – Windsor Police find drugs in a vehicle;
Jan. 21 – The Bertie County community mourns the loss of “Mrs. Dotsie;”
Jan. 21 – Bertie High School makes preparations to move to 1A classification in sports;
Jan. 28 – The vaccine program in Bertie County is called a success by Albemarle Regional Health Services;
Jan. 28 – Bertie County Register of Deeds Annie Wilson receives multiple accolades for her job;
Jan. 28 – The terminal at Tri-County Airport is complete;
Jan. 28 – Ron Roberson takes the oath of office as a new Bertie County Commissioner;
Jan. 28 – Johnny Rascoe is named Boys Basketball Coach at Bertie High School;
Feb. 4 – Snowfall in Bertie County causes few ills;
Feb. 11 – A Windsor resident perishes in a home fire;
Feb. 11 – Supply of COVID-19 vaccines falls in Bertie County;
Feb. 11 – The Windsor/Bertie County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new businesses The Glam Boutique and Mr. E’s Kitchen and Catering to the county;
Feb. 18 – Tri-County Airport holds official opening;
Feb. 18 – A missing Bertie County teen is found safely with her family;
Feb. 18 – Bertie County Schools stay the course with Option C through March;
Feb. 25 – Bertie County Sheriff John Holley warns of a “missed jury” scam;
Feb. 25 – Bertie County Schools decides to resume in-school learning in March;
Feb. 25 – Bertie High School will join Conference 2 in the 1A ranks along with Gates County, North East Carolina Prep, Perquimans, Riverside, South Creek, Tarboro and Washington County;
Feb. 25 – St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church expresses gratitude to workers at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation and Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation;
March 4 – Emanuel Hoggard Logging celebrates 20 years of operation;
March 4 – Michelle Leicester wins eight press awards for the Bertie Ledger-Advance while Jim Green is also honored;
March 11 – A Jamesville man leads Windsor Police officers on a short chase;
March 11 – An arrest is made in the 2016 breaking and entering of a home in Powellsville;
March 11 – The Aulander Police Department arrests two Edgecombe County fugitives;
March 11 – Perdue Farms wins ‘Hero of Research’ Award;
March 18 – High Speed Gear locates in Bertie County, leading to 60 new jobs;
March 18 – A Bertie Correctional Institute inmate dies by suicide;
March 18 – Relay For Life plans Aug. 23 event;
March 25 – Bertie County native Anthony Hale is promoted to Major General;
March 25 – First Sgt. L.M. Hill takes over in Troop A, District 2;
March 25 – Bertie County drops to the lowest tier of COVID-19.
