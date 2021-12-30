There were a variety of headlines through the third quarter of 2021, but COVID-19 again started creeping into the weekly rotation of stories in the region.
Here is a look back at the headlines for July through September of this year:
July 1 — Perdue receives the ‘Hero of Research’ Award;
July 1 — A Windsor man is arrested and charged with the murder of a Woodland woman;
July 1 — The Bertie Alumni Community Association awards seven scholarships;
July 8 — Windsor celebrates Independence Day with July 2 fireworks;
July 8 — The N.C. Board of Elections reappoints Timothy Davis, Michael Fields, James Lee and Anthony Ward to the Bertie County Board of Elections;
July 8 — Lewis Hoggard files for Mayor of Windsor and is joined by incumbent Randy K. Whitaker seeking re-election as commissioner and David Bunch seeking a commission seat;
July 8 — The Bertie Spooktacular officially changes its name to the ‘Spectacular;’
July 15 — Kelford Commissioner Randy Robtoy and Fire Chief Gary Scott file for mayor of the town;
July 15 — Plans are underway for Bertie Beach Day;
July 15 — Good Shepherd Food Pantry receives a grant;
July 22 – Rocky Baker and his crew land a state record catfish in the Roanoke River;
July 22 – Municipal races develop in four towns – including Kelford where incumbent Mayor Bailey Parker files for re-election, joining Randy Robtoy and Gary Scott in the race; Roxobel has five candidates for four seats on the town board; Windsor sees Lewis “L.C.” Hoggard III make it a three-man race for two seats on the town board; Aulander also has four candidates for three seats on the board;
July 22 – William Michael Freeman is reappointed chair of the Bertie County Board of Elections by Gov. Roy Cooper;
July 22 – The Cashie All-Star team wins the 8U District title;
July 22 – The Cashie All-Star team wins the 10U District title;
July 29 – Filing starts in Lewiston Woodville;
July 29 – POW Camp historic marker installed in Windsor;
July 29 – Martin Community College creates Office of Admissions, Counseling and Student Support Services;
July 29 – The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce welcomes new businesses Jackie’s Daughters, LLC and Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families with ribbon cuttings;
Aug. 5 – Registration opens for Spectacular 5K in Windsor;
Aug. 5 — Evan Wells earns Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarship;
Aug. 5 – The Vidant Health grants are awarded;
Aug. 12 – A Bertie County man was found shot to death near Buena Vista;
Aug. 12 – Lewiston Woodville Mayor James Pugh withdraws from his bid to seek re-election;
Aug. 12 – The Bertie Alumni Community Association holds its inaugural seafood festival
Aug. 12 – Bertie County resumes requiring a mask at all county facilities due to a rise in COVID-19 cases;
Aug. 12 – Albemarle Regional Health Services receives an award from the USDA;
Aug. 12 – Bertie High School is on the practice field under new skipper Collin Sneed while Lawrence Academy also prepares for its football season;’
Aug. 19 – The Windsor Police Department makes an arrest after drugs and weapons were found during a traffic stop near King Street;
Aug. 19 – The Bertie County Commissioners disagree with audit findings;
Aug. 19 – The Bertie County Board of Education requires masks due to COVID-19;
Aug. 19 – A fatal shooting near Buena Vista, which may have been self defense is sent to the District Attorney for review;
Aug. 19 – The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce welcomes Gifted Hands to King Street in Windsor;
Aug. 19 – Cashie 8U bags state title in Shelby;
Aug. 19 – Cashie 15U also wins state championship;
Aug. 19 – Cashie 10U finishes as state runners-up;
Aug. 26 – Students throughout Bertie County return to the classroom;
Aug. 26 – Relay For Life rolls on;
Aug. 26 – COVID-19 cases in Bertie County are on the rise;
Sept. 2 – COVID-19 cases in Bertie County are at 83;
Sept. 2 – The Hive receives $18,000 grant from Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation;
Sept. 2 – A car wrecks on King Street in Windsor, ending up on its roof;
Sept. 2 – Samantha Hoggard earns Golden LEAF Scholarship;
Sept. 9 – COVID-19 cases surge to 100 active in Bertie County;
Sept. 9 – Perdue grants $10,000 for kitchen at N.C. Cooperative Extension Center;
Sept. 9 – Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood is named a trustee at Roanoke-Chowan Community College;
Sept. 16 – Bertie County Sheriff offers concerns, tips for catalytic converter thefts;
Sept. 16 – Chris Cordon becomes mayor of Lewiston Woodville following the resignation of James Pugh;
Sept. 16 – Active COVID-19 cases in Bertie County reach 184;
Sept. 23 – Askewville Fun Day is celebrated;
Sept. 23 – Bertie County’s active COVID-19 cases continue to soar;
Sept. 23 – Vidant Bertie Hospital honored for Patient Satisfaction;
Sept. 23 – Bertie County Schools explores remote learning alternatives;
Sept. 30 – Bertie County’s active COVID-19 cases are down to 83;
Sept. 30 – The building at the corner of Granville and King streets is vandalized and struck by a car within 48 hours.
