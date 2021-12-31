A variety of headlines highlighted the third quarter of 2021, none more devastating for Bertie County than the loss of John C.P. Tyler.
Here is a look at the stories making headlines between October and December of this year.
Oct. 5 — Downtown Windsor building vandalism solved;
Oct. 5 – Fire Prevention Week is a good time to check smoke alarms;
Oct. 14 — Bertie County suffers two more COVID-19 related deaths;.
Oct. 14 — Sadly, there have been 51 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus;
Oct. 14 – Bertie County’s beloved son, John C.P. Tyler remembered for his love for people;
Oct. 21 — Juvenile arrested for attempted murder;
Oct. 21 – Bertie County Schools received favorable audit for fiscal year ending June, 2021;
Oct. 28 – Town of Aulander officials hold a public meeting in which they say there have been discrepancies in the town books and they are seeking help to solve the issue;
Oct. 21 — Perdue Farms donate 40,000 pounds of chicken to Food Bank of the Albemarle;
Nov. 4 – A Windsor man is arrested and charged with breaking in the same store twice;
Nov. 4 — Bertie County EMS still needs personnel help;
Nov. 4 – The annual 5K, renamed The Spectacular, was deemed a success;
Nov. 10 — A community’s dream come true as Blue Jay dedicates new recreation center;
Nov. 10 — Bertie County in three new districts after state legislative and congressional maps are redrawn;
Nov. 18 – Bertie County Sheriff John Holley will retire at the end of 2022
Nov. 18 – A new fire training facility coming soon;
Nov. 25 — N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby visits Bertie County;
Nov. 25 – Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 156 years in existence by holding a note burning ceremony;
Dec. 2 – Curtis Wynn steps down as CEO of Roanoke Electric;
Dec. 2 — Vidant Family Medicine- Windsor received achievement award from the Rho Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.;
Dec. 9 – Windsor Mayor Jim Hoggard says time is right to retire;
Dec. 9 — A hometown Christmas celebrated in Aulander;
Dec. 16 — Windsor sees ‘changing of the guard’ with new Mayor Lewis Hoggard and new commissioner L.C. Hoggard III, along with swearing in of Randy K. Whitaker for his second term as commissioner;
Dec. 16 – The N.C. Supreme Court halts filing
Dec. 23 — Windsor tradition carries on with carriage rides;
Dec. 23 — A tradition continues and a new one begins with the continuation of a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Edgewood Cemetery and the addition of one at Hillcrest Cemetery.
