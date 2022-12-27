2022 in review: January through March John Foley Staff Writer Dec 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Colter Lipscomb jokingly asks if he could sign up for the blood drive. He was surprised at the number of participants that signed up to donate. Leslie Beachboard/Bertie Ledger-Advance Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer works at his desk. Andre' Alfred Bertie Ledger-Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As the ball dropped on 2021 offering possible new COVID outlooks for 2022, the Pandemic continued to change the way Bertie County citizens lived.A look back at those days, throughout the year, offers readers an opportunity to review the year’s headlines while bringing this new year into perspective.Jan. 1 — Some new laws took effect in North Carolina;Jan. 6 — Vidant Health introduces new protocols;Jan. 6 — Colerain man charged with larceny;Jan. 6 — Bertie Correctional Institute inmate dies from apparent suicide. The offender was incarcerated for a robbery;Jan. 13 — Drug trafficker get 25-year sentence in federal prison, headed drug trafficking ring;Jan. 13 — Weather to turn nasty, wintry precipitation possible;Jan. 13 — ECU Health branding to begin in spring;Jan. 13 — Filing period set after Judges OK GOP redistricting plan;Jan. 20 — Improvements planned for four school buildings;Jan. 20 — Hero in the family, Jimmy Barmer protects and serves;Jan. 20 — COVID cases soar in Bertie County;Jan. 20 — Golden Leaf grant will aid Lewiston Woodville center;Jan. 27 — COVID cases still over 100 in Bertie County;Jan. 27 — Roanoke — Chowan area mourns the loss of longtime physician Dr. Fred Saunders;Feb. 3 — Greg Atkins declares candidacy for sheriff;Feb. 3 — COVID-19 claims two more lives in Bertie County;Feb. 3 — BCS, DPI laud summer program;Feb. 3 — Free pharmacy coming to Bertie;Feb. 3 — Sheriff John Holley encourages Super Bowl safety plans;Feb. 10 — Five more Bertie County lives lost;Feb. 10 — Fire departments receive grants;Feb. 10 — BCI Inmates give to a good cause;Feb. 17 — Bertie County audit shows finances moving in right direction;Feb 17 — School board gives honors, maintains mask mandate;Feb. 24 — Man charged in Aulander robbery sentenced;Feb. 24 — School Board hears input on facility changes;Feb. 24 — Windsor Mayor announces departmental appointments;Feb. 24 — BACA Homecoming Queen Kelli Bunch crowned;Mar. 3 -Three officially vying for Bertie County Sheriff;Mar. 3 — Blood donations needed;Mar. 3 — Bertie Health Department sets clinic schedule;Mar. 3 — Ag safety week planned;Mar. 10 — Bazemore joins N.C. State Senate race;Mar. 10 — Longtime sheriff, commissioner J. Wallace Perry succumbs at 84;Mar. 10 — BCI contraband disguised as grass;Mar. 10 — COVID-19 numbers dramatically decreased in region;Mar. 10 — Bertie girls earn trip to state title game;Mar. 17 — Juvenile leads police on high speed chase;Mar. 17 — COVID-19 claims Bertie Co. life;Mar. 17 — Bertie chooses optional masking;Mar. 17 — New program to benefit caregivers;Mar. 17 — Vidant Health makes adjustment to visitor guidelines;Mar. 24 — Statewide primary scheduled for May 17:Mar. 24 — Schools plan outreach event;Mar. 24 — Two locals receive COVID-18 grants;Mar. 24 — ‘Carry the Cross’ participants invited for Friday, April 15 event;Mar. 24 — Roanoke-Chowan Community College truck driving class coming to Lewiston Woodville;Mar. 31 — BCI inmate murdered in attack Tuesday;Mar. 31 — Blood drive celebrates Bertie County Sheriff Deputy and Windsor Police Officer Colter Lipscomb;Mar. 31 — Windsor residents charged with indecent liberties;Mar. 31 — MCC hosts legislators, commissioner; andMar. 31 — Local profs: Fed rate hike should slow down inflation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sheriff Bertie County John Holley Crime Politics Police Criminal Law J. Wallace Perry Drug Trafficker Robbery Drug Trafficking Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLittle Doing a Lot for Social ServicesWindsor unveils newest muralAsbell lauded as retirement looms‘Queen of Positivity’ calls Windsor homeLady Falcons remain winless at HCHSBertie falls short against Hertford CountyOptions for a special meal…Freeman named school board chairBucket truck on Aulander’s ‘Bucket list’Body of missing Bertie County man found Images