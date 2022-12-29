Bertie County was able to celebrate for most of the third quarter of 2022.
There were festivals throughout the county, grants awarded for various projects and scholarships were awarded.
July 7 — Weather can’t dampen Freedom Celebration;
July 7 — Two set to seek District 4 school board seat;
July 7 — ARHS director Battle Betts retires to take Suffolk job;
July 7 — Bertie County School Nutrition receives good news about summer meal funding;
July 7 — SECU Foundation awards scholarship;
July 14- Windsor Police Department nabs man wanted for 26 counts;
July 14 — Blood drive set for Aulander;
July 14 — And the rains came giving farmers a break;
July 14 — Bertie Backpack program seeks assistance for 2022-2023;
July 14- Spectacular 5K registration begins;
July 21 — Blue Jay Baseball players reunited;
July 21- Bertie County among those earning grants;
July 21 – Latoya Peele named Bertie Elections Director;
July 21 – Windsor Police Department serves community with meal;
July 21- Ashland Global, citizens help Midway/Merry Hill FD;
July 28 — ECU Health Bertie honored for stroke care;
July 28 — Destination Bertie needs input;
July 28 — New N.C. Extension Agent is Edward Godfrey;
July 28 — USDA Rural Development head meets with local leaders;
July 28 — Relay for Life luminaries available for purchase;
Aug. 4 — Tethering tug-of-war begins in Bertie Co,;
Aug. 4 – New Principal Jonathan Mathews welcomed to BHS;
Aug. 4 — Windsor man arrested after shooting;
Aug. 4 — Employee retention credit may be available;
Aug. 4 – Seafood Festival slated;
Aug. 11- Merry Hill/Midway nets 50K from NCGA;
Aug. 11- Festival a success in second year;
Aug.11- Relay getting set for 29th year Aug. 20;
Aug.11- Charity Lodge displays 48 star flag;
Aug.11 — PETA defends education plan in Bertie County;
Aug.18- Bertie teen arrested in Greenville killing;
Aug.18 — 300 years later Bertie celebrates;
Aug.18 — No red flags: Bertie DSS was audited before takover;
Aug.18 — Indian Woods celebrates Back to School event;
Aug. 18 — Ryann Bryant takes over Bertie County Public Library reins;
Aug. 25 — Committee will study tethering, gets blessing;
Aug. 25 — Mental Health Walk set for Saturday, September 10;
Aug. 25 — Relay for Life continues fight;
Aug. 25 _ Quillon to retire: Cohen to head APF-ENC publications;
Aug. 25 — BCS Convocation: Bertie’s got talent;
Sept. 1 — Bertie DSS was reviewed before allegations of mismanagement;
Sept. 1 – Visitor spending in Bertie County increased 65 percent over the year before;
Sept. 1 – Bertie County Schools open for the year after two-hour delay opening day;
Sept. 1 – The Bertie Ledger-Advance nets three awards from the N.C. Press Association;
Sept. 1 – Bertie alum Laquetta Leary Rankins takes the reins of the Bertie High School volleyball program;
Sept. 8 – Aulander receives second Part-F grant;
Sept. 8 – Aulander Mayor Larry Drew resigns;
Sept. 8 – County experts predict harvest on schedule;
Sept. 15 – Dion Burroughs’ one-man show hosted by the Bertie Arts Council;
Sept. 15 – The ‘Let’s Talk About It’ mental health walk is held in Windsor;
Sept. 22 – Greater Wynns Grove hosts annual event;
Sept. 22 – Askewville Day celebrates in local town;
Sept. 22 – Plans move forward for 300th celebration of Bertie County;
Sept. 22 – The Aulander HotShots win a championship;
Sept. 29 – A Bertie County citizen is killed in a confrontation with deputies;
Sept. 29 – Daphine Little is named Bertie County DSS Director.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.