POWELLSVILLE – A hostage situation earlier involving family members ended safely.
According to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley, telecommunications received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
The victim in the case was the estranged wife of the suspect who resides on Dilday Rd. outside of Powellsville.
Gregory Allen Jones, 47, of Jacksonville and a native of the Aulander/Millennium area, was taken into custody after a 10-hour standoff with several local and state law enforcement agencies.
“The woman told telecommunications that someone was trying to break into her house, and she thought it was her husband. You could hear knocking and beating in the background. Then, the women began screaming that the person had broke in, and was demanding she hand over the phone. The call was lost. We made multiple attempts to make contact again, but were unsuccessful,” Sheriff Holley said.
The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and other officers from neighboring departments responded to the residence.
“At this point we were unaware if she had been harmed or not,” he added.
When the deputies first arrived at the residence they attempted to get Jones to surrender, but he refused to come out of the house. Officers could hear loud banging from inside the house, which later they learned was the Jones barricading the doors.
“We tried to talk to him, and he said the only way we would get him out of the house was to kill him in front of her. We decided to take all of the necessary precautions. It was touch and go there for a while,” Sheriff Holley continued.
Sheriff Holley decided to bring in the SBI’s SWAT unit after telephone communications between the victim and 911 communications were disconnected.
Upon the arrival of the SWAT unit around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies were able to identify the man inside the home. SWAT officers tried to convince Jones to peacefully surrender. Officers learned that Jones was possibly armed and was threatening suicide by cop.
Sheriff Holley said the decision was made to activate the use of non-lethal “flash bang” devices in an effort to resolve the situation.
The use of the devices led to the rescue of the victim. Jones surrendered a short time later around 8:30 a.m.
According to Holley, the SBI deployed the use of robotic devices to help save lives during the situation.
“This situation could have went south real fast. Thankfully there were no injuries. I am thankful for the surrounding departments and the SBI for their assistance and having the equipment to help resolve the situation as easily as we did. I am grateful that no one was hurt,” said Sheriff Holley.
Jones is charged with felony first degree burglary, felony kidnapping, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications. He is being held under a $200,000 bond.
Jones was currently on probation for other charges in Onslow County, and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident. Onslow County Probation was able to track the location of the monitor to Dilday Road.
