Another active Atlantic hurricane season for 2022 is on the way, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Climate Administration (NOAA) Prediction Center, which is a division of the National Weather Service.
This makes the seventh consecutive above average hurricane season for the Atlantic season. The season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30.
The forecasters are predicting a 65 percent chance of an above normal season, a 25 percent chance of a normal season and a 10 percent chance of a below normal season for 2022.
The NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 of those could potentially become hurricanes and that includes three to six major hurricanes are expected this year. The 14 to 21 named storms include winds of 39 mph or higher, the six to 10 the could become hurricanes will be winds of 74 mph or higher and the three to six major hurricanes includes categories 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher. These ranges are provided by the NOAA with a 70 percent confidence.
“Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around the clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.”
There are several climate factors, including the ongoing La Nina that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season, warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon that have attributed to the increased activity that is anticipated this season.
With an enhanced west African monsoon it supports stringer African Easterly Waves, which seed many of the strongest and long lived hurricanes during most seasons. The NOAA scientists are continuously studying the way in which climate change impacts the strength and frequency of the tropical cyclones.
“As we reflect another possibly busy hurricane season, past storms – such as Superstorm Sandy, which devastated New York metro area ten years ago, remind us that the impact of one storm can be felt for years,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinard, Ph. D. “Since Sandy, NOAA’s forecasting accuracy has continued to improve, allowing us to better predict impacts of major hurricanes to live and livelihoods.”
The NOAA makes enhancements and updates to their products and services for every hurricane season and this year they have improved the understanding and prediction of how hurricanes intensify. The NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Lab and Pacific Marine Environmental Lab will operate five Saildrone unscrewed surface vehicles during the peak of the 2022 hurricane season and they will coordinate for the first time with unscrewed ocean gliders, small aircraft drone systems and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft in order to measure the ocean, atmosphere and areas where they meet.
The Excessive Rainfall Outlook (ERO) has been experimentally extended from three to five days of lead time. This will give more notice of rainfall related flash flooding risks from tropical storms and hurricanes. The ERO forecasts and maps the probability of intense rainfall that could lead to flash flooding within 25 miles of a given point.
The Hurricane Weather Research and Forecast Modeling System and Hurricanes in Multiscale Ocean-couple Non-hydrostatic model, have shown significant improvements in terms of storm track and intensity forecast.
They have been successfully transitioned to the newest version of the Weather and Climate Operational Supercomputing System that allows for uninterrupted operational forecasts. Sometime in June the NOAA is going to enhance an experimental graphic that will depict the Peak Storm Surge Forecast when storm surge watches or warnings are in effect. The upgrades will include an updated disclaimer and color coding that illustrates forecasts at the coast. This tool is currently only available in the Atlantic basin.
“Hurricane Ida spanned nine states, demonstrating that anyone can be in the direct path of a hurricane and in danger from the remnants of a storm system,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “It’s important for everyone to understand their risk and take proactive steps to get ready now by visiting Ready.gov and Listo.gov for preparedness tips, and by downloading the FEMA App to make sure you are receiving emergency alerts in real time.”
The NOAA’s outlook is for the overall seasonal activity and not the landfall forecast. The NOAA had also issued a seasonal hurricane outlooks for the eastern Pacific and central Pacific hurricane basis in addition to the Atlantic seasonal outlook. There will be an update made to the 2022 Atlantic seasonal outlook made in early August which is prior to the historical peak of the season that will be made by the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Visit the National Hurricane Center’s website at www.hurricanes.gov throughout the season in order to stay current on watches and warnings.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.