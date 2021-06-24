WINDSOR - June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. It occurs every June to highlight the immense need for cat adoptions and why a shelter is the best place to find your feline friend.
Bertie County Humane Society currently has three adult cats and 11 kittens.
Anyone interested in adopting a cat or kitten, will need to call or personal message the Bertie County Humane Society on Facebook to set up an appointment. There is a $10 fee to adopt and the cat or kitten would have to be spayed or neutered.
Cats are also the most at-risk pets across America, accounting for 69 percent of animals killed in shelters.
“By adopting a cat, you’re not only saving that particular cat, but you also make space for the next cat coming into the shelter,” said Samantha Bell, cat expert at Best Friends Animal Society. “Adoption is also very cost-effective, as cats are usually fixed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and ready to go home with you for one low fee.”
According to Bell, cats make great pets for just about anyone.
“Whether you are hardly ever home or you are a total couch potato, there’s a ‘purrfect’ cant waiting for you at the shelter,” she added.
Considering adopting a cat or kitten but not sure if it will fit into your lifestyle? Consider these tips offered by Bell.
Live a busy life? There are cats for that. Shelters often have two adult cats who have grown up together and would be happy to go home together.
Extroverts need love too. Finding yourself home quite a bit means you have more time to play with an active kitty who needs lots of play time.
Consider a solo artist, there are many cats who are great with people but are terrified of other cats. They may not always make a great impression on potential adopters, especially if they’re in a shelter surrounded by other cats.
Involve the whole family. It is important to take everyone in the home, especially children, to meet all prospective cats so you can observe how they interact with the cat. Every child has their own unique energy, and every pet reacts differently to every child.
Always keep an open mind. Don’t get hung up on color, sex or age. Not all cats’ personalities fit into stereotypes. Every cat is an individual, so don’t discount a cat because they aren’t male or female or orange or fluffy. By doing so, you’ll have the best odds of finding a great match.
If you still aren’t certain, give the shelter team an opportunity to play match maker.
Talking to the staff and volunteers at the shelter about your lifestyle is always a good start. Let them know if you live with other people, have pets, along with who or what you come in contact with on a regular basis. Let them help guide you to the cats they think you would mesh with in your life.
Kitten season is in full swing and many people will be tempted to adopt one. But as Bell noted, kittens require an extra level of care.