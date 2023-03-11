Housing discussions were top of mind in Windsor Monday evening as Choanoke Area Housing Consortium representatives Eric Chaplin and Kyle Jenkins gave an overview of the consolidated plan being developed by the newly formed consortium.

Chaplin is the principal owner and lead consultant at Civitas, the company hired to survey leaders and residents of the five counties: Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, Martin and Northampton along with the municipalities that make up the consortium.

