...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Robin Payne and Powellsville Mayor James Peele listen as Eric Chaplin explains HOME funding.
Housing discussions were top of mind in Windsor Monday evening as Choanoke Area Housing Consortium representatives Eric Chaplin and Kyle Jenkins gave an overview of the consolidated plan being developed by the newly formed consortium.
Chaplin is the principal owner and lead consultant at Civitas, the company hired to survey leaders and residents of the five counties: Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, Martin and Northampton along with the municipalities that make up the consortium.
Civitas is a national community development consulting firm based in Charleston, S.C. with remote offices throughout the U.S.
“We help government, non-profit and for-profit enterprises solve problems and implement solutions. Our primary line of effort is providing a variety of services in HUD’s Consolidated Planning for HUD Entitlement Grant Programs,” explained Chaplin.
The consultants also help community development and economic development departments with non-HUD related community needs assessments, comprehensive planning and collaborative strategic goals and actions.
While Monday evening’s attendance was not representative of the critical housing needs in the five counties, the information shared about the state of the county and the financial aid opportunities ahead are points of concern.
Cost burdened renters are those spending over 30 percent of their income on housing expenses. Severe cost burdened renters are those spending 50 percent of their income on housing expenses.
Out of the five counties, Bertie ranks fourth with 41percent of renters cost burdened, while 26 percent are severely cost burdened. Those numbers signify 67 percent of renters in Bertie County struggle to pay their monthly housing expenses.
Homeowners face the same challenges with 30 percent of Bertie County homeowners categorized as cost burdened and 17 percent severely cost burdened.
Possibly more disturbing is the fact that housing values have increased by only one percent over the past decade while rents have increased 30 percent.
Chaplin explained the reason the five counties formed the consortium was strength in numbers.
There are population standards needing to be met in order to self administer the available funds. Over past years, the individual counties did not have the necessary population to meet the requirements. As a five-county consortium the Federal Funds can be self administered within the counties.
In the past, the state has received the funds allocated to the non-populated counties and distributed where they saw a need.
“As of July 1, this consortium with Halifax County serving as the lead agency, you will start receiving these funds directly instead of the state receiving these funds. We found out last week that the 2023 allocation will be just about $850,000 to be split again by these five counties and 38 of the 39 municipalities there,” announced Chaplin.
There are fees associated with the funds. Halifax County is allotted 10 percent of the total for administrative costs. Affordable housing initiatives are also allocated 15 percent of the funds. This can be used for Habitat for Humanity or other organizations that assist with housing.
The remaining funds can be used in a number of ways. However, it is up to the members of the consortium to decide on how and where the funds are to be used.
The funds can be used for rental assistance where it acts much like a Section 8 housing voucher where an eligible family would apply for assistance, they’d be approved for assistance and then they’d go find a home in that region or where in their community that meets criteria for standards to live in.
“You can do home purchase. You provide some level of down payment assistance to help low income, modern income households, families purchase their home. It doesn’t necessarily have to be first time home buyers, but it often is targeted for first time home buyers,” explained Chaplin.
The consultant went on to explain the money can be used to acquire houses in need of repair, rehab them and make them available for rent or home ownership.
The list of possible uses was extensive.
However, the next steps of input will prove imperative to the financial output process.
The public is encouraged to fill out the survey available online in order to have your input weighed.
The HUD submission date for all plans is May 15. The program year begins on July 1.