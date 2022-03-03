This is the theme for Agricultural Safety Awareness Week, which is recognized March 7–11 throughout North Carolina and across the country.
The objective of the week is to share resources that will help rural families, farmers and ranchers keep safety as a top priority through the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program. The program is a priority of county and state Farm Bureau leaders across the nation as part of this year’s Agricultural Safety Awareness Week program.
The United States Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureau in promoting the week with its theme, “Prepare. Prevent. Protect.”
Bertie County Farm Bureau, North Carolina Farm Bureau and the U.S. Agriculture Centers will highlight a different focus each day of the week.
Monday, March 7 will focus on livestock. Tuesday, March 8 will focus on the cost of safety- finances. Wednesday, March 9 will focus on disaster preparedness. Thursday, March 10 will focus on youth safety, and Friday, March 11 will close out the week highlighting equipment safety.
During this week and throughout the year, Farm Bureau encourages farmers to make safety a priority on the farm.
“Safe practices on America’s farms and ranches should be a priority, not an afterthought. Investing in safety and health in agricultural communities can help save lives and resources by preventing injuries and lost time on the job,” said Bertie County Farm Bureau President Shelby Castelloe.
American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2022 Ag Safety Awareness Program Week was created to bring awareness to safety and health issues facing the agriculture industry.
The U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers joined the American Farm Bureau Federation to help keep families and friends safe and healthy this year by recognizing common agricultural hazards.
The Agricultural Safety Awareness Program is part of the Farm Bureau Health and Safety Network of professionals who share an interest in identifying and decreasing safety and health risks.
For more information and resources, visit the ASAP Facebook page or visit the Centers’ YouTube channel, www. Youtube.com/user/USagCenters, for new content and ideas about how to stay safe while working in agriculture, forestry and fishing.
To see posts throughout the week that focus on the daily chosen topics, visit the Bertie County Farm Bureau Facebook page.