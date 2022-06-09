Ladies and gentlemen get the polish out, start those antique and classic car engines and prepare for the annual Community Day once again.
The Bertie Community Alumni Association Show and Shine is looking for participants to show their cars, trucks and bikes.
“This is about our 13th year, but the past two years have been disrupted because of COVID. This year we are looking to make up for it,” said event organizer, Jackie White.
This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Bertie High School parking lot.
Yearly the alumni association sponsors the Show and Shine Car, Truck and Bike Show. This year is especially exciting as White hopes for a banner turn out of vehicles on display.
We are a wonderful organization of Bertie High School Alumni who want to contribute to the school. “Each year we hold this event and the proceeds go to a Bertie High School Scholarship Fund,” White said.
This year the organization hopes to attract around 100 cars, trucks and bikes for the five-hour event. This is a display only event, there will be no judging.
Aside from some highly polished vehicles, the event boasts free hot dogs for the children along with other activities, along with a bouncy house. White suggests participants and those attending bring a lawn chair and prepare for a fun afternoon of family fun and shiny cars.
“The last time we had the event before COVID we had about 100 cars. This year should be the same. I am putting everyone with a classic car on notice to get to the high school. There is no entry fee, everything is a simple donation,” White said.
“The association is a community-based organization of Bertie High School alumni. A lot of our members have moved out of Bertie County, but still participate. I live in Raleigh, but still help raise funds for the children,” claimed White.
There will be featured music and entertainment throughout the day. The concession stands will also be open serving fish, chicken and ribs.
The mission of the Bertie Alumni Community Association is to provide at risk youth with opportunities in the Bertie County community.
The association offers programs and activities, educational services and support and mentorship to empower and uplift community youth, and their families in the community. The organization focuses on fund-raisers, events, and community days as part of community outreach.
For more information on displaying your car, truck or bike, contact Jackie White at 919-452-1981 or planevents4u@yahoo.com. Proceeds benefit the Bertie High School Scholarship Program.
John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.