Windsor - It was a perfect day for a run.
The 12th Annual 5k run and walk, now known as the Bertie Spectacular was a success this year despite the lingering threat of COVID-19.
Last year, the event was held virtually as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic..
The annual event brings runners from all over to Bertie County, which helps raise funds for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
“We couldn’t have asked for more enthusiasm from the participants. We appreciate all of the support from the community,” said Spectacular committee member Michelle Leicester.
Runners could pre-register for the event, and attendants were available at 8 a.m. the morning of the race to sign up last minute runners.
According to Leicester, several runners signed up the morning of the run.
The opening ceremony began at 8:50 a.m. with Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Director Lewis Hoggard welcoming the runners, vendors and spectators.
The Bertie High School JROTC presented colors while Charles Smith performed the National Anthem. Andre’ Alfred offered the invocation for the event.
At 9 a.m., 62 runners took off from the start line on York St. to make the almost 3.1-mile journey around Windsor.
Less than 15 minutes later, the first runner crossed the finished line.
Shadrack Keeter of Chapel Hill claimed the first place victory when he finished with a time of 14:01. The second place winner was Sila Kiptoo of Chapel Hill with a time of 14:08.
The third place winner was Sarah Naibei of Chapel Hill with a time of 16:17.
Naibei also was named the top women finisher.
Finishing second was Pamela Cherotich of Chapel Hill with a time of 16:40. Third place went to Kay Evans of Chocowinity with a time of 22:47.
Locally, Jonathan Huddleston of Windsor was the fastest to finish among those in Bertie County. His time was 22:12. Blair Whitehead was the first female from Bertie County to finish. Her time was 27:29.
Full race results are available at www.runtheeast.com.
The one-mile family fun run and walk kicked off at 10:30 a.m.
Other activities included a costume contest, the Vidant Bertie Health Bus, carriage rides, vendors and prize drawings.
The award ceremony began at 11 a.m.
The Spectacular committee expressed appreciation to the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce, the Windsor Police Department and the town of Windsor for their participation and efforts for the event.
The 12th Annual Bertie Spectacular was presented by Perdue Farms, and proceeds will be used by the Good Shepherd Food Pantry to provide food to those in need in Bertie County.
