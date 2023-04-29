A mix of clouds and sun. High 79F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 2:52 pm
Editor
POWELLSVILLE – The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has detained someone for questioning in the latest shooting in the county.
Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said there was a deadly shooting at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday morning on Freeman Road in Powellsville.
Sheriff Ruffin said the scene was secure early this morning and investigators were processing the scene.
The name of the victim nor the person who has been detained has been released.
More information will be released as it is made available.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
