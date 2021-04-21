WINDSOR – Albemarle Regional Health Services is switching models after this week.
The regional health coalition, which includes the Bertie County Health Department, will end the mass clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations and move to an appointment-only model based at the local health centers.
“All first doses of the vaccine are already by appointment,” said ARHS Health Director Battle Betts, MPA. “We have daytime and evening time appointments.”
The likely final mass vaccination was held Wednesday evening.
Betts said so far, about half of the ARHS service area – which includes Bertie, Chowan, Hertford, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Gates, Currituck and Camden counties – have received at least one dose and 42 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
“I am pleased with that number,” Betts said. “Obviously, the more people who are vaccinated, the better we will be when the next swell comes. It will be easier to hold down. There are always going to be Easters and Memorial Days and Mother’s Days and Father’s Days and reasons to gather. The more people who are vaccinated, the lower the rises in cases will be following those celebrations.”
In Bertie County, 5,251 people had received their first shot and 4,842 are considered fully vaccinated as of Monday.
While most of the vaccines will be given out at the Bertie County Health Department, Betts said ARHS has partnered with Meals on Wheels to administer vaccines to shut-ins.
“We have been working with Meals on Wheels to go out and give the shots and then schedule to return in 28 days and do the same,” he said.
Anyone currently receiving Meals on Wheels who cannot get to the health department can ask the person delivering their meals to help set up a vaccine.
In some cases, Betts said the health department will go to the homes of those who simply cannot get out to administer shots. Those who are in need of the service should contact the Bertie County Health Department at 252-794-5322.
“As long as it’s an honest, good-faith situation, we will do whatever we can to help,” Betts said. “Obviously it is easier to have someone come to the health department, but if there is a true need we will go to them.”
He said vaccines may not be immediate in those cases as there will be a need to schedule multiple vaccines to make the best use of the shots and the time of health department employees. This usually will require vaccinations for 10 or 11 people.