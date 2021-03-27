With almost half of the adults in the eight-county region getting at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly a third now fully vaccinated, the area’s health department will be shifting to an appointment-only system next week for those seeking their first dose.
Residents can make an appointment to get a first dose of vaccine through one of Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight health departments, but they won’t be able to get one at a mass clinic, ARHS said Friday.
“Moving away from first dose mass clinics and integrating them into our normal workflows is just another step in moving forward from this pandemic,” ARHS Director Battle Betts said in a press release.
Eight mass clinics will be held for persons needing their second dose of the vaccine, starting with one at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park on Monday. The clinic will at 1049 Consolidated Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Those showing up for their second dose will need to bring the vaccine card they received when they got their first dose. Not bringing the card may subject you to delays or being turned away and asked to return with the card.
ARHS also said the second-dose clinics are only for those persons who received their first dose on or before Friday, March 5. You do not have to get your second dose of the vaccine at the same clinic where you got your first one, ARHS said.
The mass second-dose clinics will continue on Tuesday at Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Drive, Gates; and the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie. All four are also from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Three other mass second-dose clinics will be held on Wednesday. Those clinics will be at Bertie High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford. All three are also from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The only mass clinic offering both first and second doses will be offered at The Mount Church at 1021 U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, Monday, from 1 p.m. That clinic is being sponsored by The Mount church and River City Community Development Corp.
For those residents needing to make an appointment through ARHS to get their first dose, the agency said you can call their eight health departments at 252-338-4400 in Pasquotank; 252-426-2100 in Perquimans; 252-338-4460 in Camden; 252-482-6003 in Chowan; 252-232-2271 in Currituck; 252-794-5322 in Bertie; 252-357-1380 in Gates; and 252-862-4054 in Hertford County.
ARHS administered 1,472 first doses of vaccine this past week, while its partners administered another 3,172. That means 55,940 adults 18 and older in the region, or 44.5%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The health agency also administered another 2,032 second doses of the vaccine, while its partners administered another 3,932. That means 41,391 adults — about 32.9% — have been fully vaccinated.
ARHS also reported Friday only 85 new COVID-19 cases across the eight-county region over the past week. Only 97 of the 11,970 cases were active on Friday. Pasquotank, with 25, had the most. Perquimans, with three, had the fewest.
ARHS reported one COVID-19 related death this week: a Bertie County resident between the ages of 50 and 64 who died of complications from the disease.