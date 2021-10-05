WINDSOR – There have been 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in the Albemarle Regional Health Services district, including one in Bertie County.
Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) issued its current regional COVID-19 update on Friday, Oct. 1. The updates are released on Friday each week, showing the updated information on vaccines, active cases, fatalities and facility outbreaks. The report includes Bertie County, and seven other counties, which are part of ARHS, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
According to the report, there have been 2,364 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Bertie County, with 2,261 of those cases considered recovered. There were 54 active COVID-19 cases reported.
Sadly, there have been 49 deaths due to the virus. Bertie County had one new reported death in the last week. The individual was in the 25-49 year old range.
This is an increase of 352 new positive cases in the last week.
The ARHS reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths within the region.
Aside from the Bertie County death, Currituck County reported one new death related to COVID-19. The individual was over the age of 65. Chowan County reported two new COVID-19 related deaths. One individual was in the 25-49 years of age range, and the second individual was in the 50-64 years of age range.
Gate County reported one new death. The individual was in the 25-49 years of age range. Hertford County reported one new COVID-19 related death. The individual was in the 50-64 years of age range.
Perquimans County reported one new death. The individual was over the age of 65. In addition, Pasquotank County is reported three new COVID-19 death. One individual was in the 25-49 years of age range and two were over the age of 65.
Two deaths were affiliated with a long-term care facility outbreak.
“We extend our deepest sympathies and are extremely saddened by the loss of 10 additional members of our community this week. Our heart goes out to their family and friends. We are seeing younger and younger populations suffer from this virus. If you have not received your vaccine yet, please make your appointment as soon as possible,” said ARHS Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA.
According to the Bertie County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 96 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since school started on Monday, Aug. 23.
During the first week of school (Aug. 23-27), there were 11 cases of COVID-19 and during the second week of school (Aug. 30 – Sept. 3) there were 21 additional cases The third week of school (Sept. 6-10), there were 16 total COVID-19 positive cases. During the fourth week (Sept. 13-17), there were 18 total COVID-19 positive cases. During the fifth week of school (Sept. 20-24), there were 21 positive COVID-19 cases.
Last week (Sept. 27- Oct. 1), there were nine positive cases throughout the school district.
Bertie County Schools does not separate the numbers of cases into staff and student categories. They also do not list how many students are on active quarantine.
There are currently seven active long-term care facility outbreaks in the region, including one in Bertie County.
Bertie-Martin Regional Jail had three staff positive confirmed cases.
Brian Center- Hertford has had three staff members test positive. The Citadel of Elizabeth City has had two residents that have tested positive. The Currituck Health and Rehab has had four resident with positive COVID-19 tests.
Elizabeth City Health and Rehab has had nine staff members and 18 residents test positive. There have been two deaths associated with the outbreak.
Heritage Care has had two staff members and 23 residents test positive. Waterbrooke has had four staff members and three residents test positive.
The outbreaks at Ahoskie Living and Edenton House has been resolved.
There have been 5,700 first dose vaccinations and 5,465 second dose vaccinations administered in the county.
ARHS is continuing to ask the community citizens to be mindful of practicing preventative and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Betts asks citizens to remember the following precautions:
• avoid close contact with people who are sick;
• avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth;
• stay home when sick;
• cover mouth or sneeze in a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipe;
• wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty;
• practice social distancing, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact;
• wear a cloth face coving in public; and
• get vaccinated.
According to Betts, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointments at the local health departments across the region. Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the closest health department directly.
ARHS is collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties. Testing is typically available from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 1 – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Times and days my change, so citizens should call or check the website prior to going to the site.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second Moderna and Pfizer, along with Johnson and Johnson, at each of the local health departments. Appointments will be available to residents of the eight county region who are 12 years old and older.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5322.
