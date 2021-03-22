Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a total of nine mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, two offering first doses only and seven offering both first and second doses.
ARHS said all clinics are open to any adult 18 and older in the region who wants a vaccine.
Both first and second doses of the vaccine will be offered at two sites on Tuesday: the Camden Camden County Library, 104 Investors Way, Camden; and the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates. Both clinics will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until vaccine supplies are depleted.
Then on Wednesday, a clinic offering only first doses will be open at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Three others offering both first and second doses will also be held on Wednesday: at Bertie High School at 715 US Highway 13 North, Windsor; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford. All three will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or when supplies are depleted.
Another clinic offering first doses only will be held on Thursday, again at Maple Park in Currituck from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Two other clinics that day offering both doses will be held at the American Legion at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. Both clinics will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies are depleted.
ARHS noted that second dose clinics are open to persons who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Saturday, Feb. 27.