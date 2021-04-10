Area residents will have multiple opportunities to get the “one-and-done” Johnson & Johnson anti-COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Elizabeth City State University, which began offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to students, staff and faculty on Tuesday and to community residents on Thursday, will continue to do so at walk-up clinics at the K.E. White Center Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.
Albemarle Regional Health Services also has received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be administering 1,000 doses of it at four drive-thru clinics across the region. Those clinics will be in addition to the eight Moderna vaccine clinics ARHS also plans to host next week.
“We are excited to have both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to all in our region,” ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release Friday. “Being able to provide another vaccine to our community will help us continue to slow the spread of the virus and brings us one step closer to seeing our loved ones, traveling, and resuming normal activities.”
ARHS also released data Friday showing nearly 50% of adults 18 and older in the eight-county region have now received at least one dose of vaccine and nearly 40% are fully vaccinated with two doses.
ARHS also reported one COVID-related death this week. A Pasquotank County resident between the ages of 50 and 64 died of complications from the disease, ARHS said.
And for the second week in a row, ARHS reported no facility outbreaks of COVID. A facility outbreak happens when two or more COVID cases are reported.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses several weeks apart, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose. ARHS referred residents who have questions about the vaccine to visit online Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information|CDC.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the subject of federal scrutiny late this week after reports surfaced of some persons in North Carolina who had gotten it suffering adverse reactions.
According to The Associated Press, 18 of the more than 2,300 people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday experienced an adverse reaction. Four were hospitalized but released by Thursday night; the 14 others were treated for a minor reaction at the vaccination site.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention performed an analysis of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine lot in North Carolina and found no reason for concern, the AP reported Friday. As a result, the vaccination clinics where the adverse reactions were reported were allowed to continue administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
An ARHS spokeswoman couldn’t be reached Friday for comment on whether any adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been reported at any of the ECSU clinics held this week. A spokesman for the university said Friday evening he was not aware of any reports of adverse reactions to the vaccine at the clinics.
ARHS’ first Johnson & Johnson clinic will be held Wednesday at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is for anyone who has not yet had a dose of any vaccine.
Two more Johnson & Johnson clinics will be held on Wednesday. One will be at the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater at 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; the other will be at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 S. Granby St., Hertford. Both clinics are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The fourth Johnson & Johnson clinic will be Friday at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
ARHS will host four second-dose Moderna clinics on Tuesday. One, at Maple Park in Maple, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The three others will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Drive, Gates; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater in Ahoskie; and the Elizabeth Aviation Commerce Park. The clinics are for residents who got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Thursday, March 18, ARHS said.
ARHS will follow up with three more Moderna second-dose clinics on Wednesday. They’re scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at Bertie High School, at 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; and the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton.
A final Moderna second-dose clinic will be held the Perquimans Recreation Center in Hertford on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All residents seeking their second dose of the Moderna vaccine are reminded to bring their vaccine card with them.
ARHS reminded residents who make an appointment for the vaccine at their county health department will get the Moderna vaccine.
Residents who want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through ECSU can set up an appointment by calling 877-505-6723, option 7. Walk-ins will also be accepted.