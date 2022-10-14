John Foley
Artists and bare walls have always gone hand - in - hand. Now, the wall of the license plate office on 122 Granville Street is in such hands, well actually, the four hands of Hand in Hand.
That’s the name the creative team Andrew and Sarah McWilson travel by as they paint their way on walls through small town North Carolina.
A gathering of residents, art enthusiasts and many members of the Bertie County Arts Council enjoyed an introduction to the traveling muralist team Saturday evening on the location of the mural.
The McWilson’s have been on their journey of brush strokes and written words for the past two years. The combined efforts of many brought the team to town to create a full - size mural.
The Windsor Mural Project has come to fruition through the partnership efforts of Bertie Arts Council, the North Carolina Museum of Art, Bertie County, and the Town of Windsor.
A council of Bertie community leaders and NC Arts representatives was formed in early 2022 to decide what community involved artistic capital improvement project might best benefit Bertie County, according to the BCAC website.
The McWilson’s vision for their talent fit perfectly with the needs of Windsor.
“It started with the general direction of working together as a partnership, creating meaningful artwork, and connecting with humans. This has led us to what we do now. We find opportunities mostly through conversations and connections with people. One thing leads to another. It’s not a life that can be planned from behind a computer screen. We always say, ‘once you’re in it, it happens.’ And that’s been true for the last few years. However, sometimes new connections are made through ‘calls for art’ such as this opportunity,”said the McWilsons.
The partnership chose to hire professional muralists to complete a series of large format outdoor artworks to freshen the aesthetic of the town, provide arts opportunities to the community especially students, and encourage tourism. The mural opportunity was announced in April, and in June the contract was awarded to the artistic duo.
If you are driving down Granville street you will be able to view the work in progress. The McWilsons are living on site in their mobile tiny home.
“Our home is on wheels and we’ve lived this way full-time for the past two years. We each grew up in the Florida panhandle, but have longed for the nature and tempo of small town North Carolina. Our home base has since become the Elkin, NC area, where we have family roots,” Andrew McWilson said.
“When we redefined a life for us, which involved major shifts in lifestyle, location, work, and income, things actually became simpler. Our path led us to quit our jobs to pursue a passion of creating. It wasn’t until we had certain experiences that we narrowed our focus into what we do now,” the McWilsons said, adding, “We left our jobs with the general motivation to create together and tell the human story. Now, we achieve this through our work of creating public paintings in small towns throughout the Southeast, and living in a tiny home.”
While Hand in Hand is a business, neither of the McWilsons sell their talent.
“We don’t see it as a sale, as much as a partnership. Our murals are always working alongside an organization, city, nonprofit, etc. Our involvement is usually pronouncing a direction that’s already being supported,”
The duo also enjoys life in their tiny home and believes it is am asset t their business model.
“Living in a tiny home on wheels and painting murals in small towns was by design. We knew early on that being on-site and talking with local residents while painting was a huge win for everyone. We literally designed a vehicle/home that could offer comfort in travel and in a parking lot. The magic happens when we’re available to share the process of painting or our story of partnership with others, Sarah McWilson said, adding, “Living in a tiny home and working together definitely immerses us in issues we may not otherwise intersect with at this age, or ever. We often say a marriage like this is like juice from concentrate.”
Currently the couple has no plans to settle down and open a studio.
“Being in towns for a month or more gives us a sense of what a place is. The people of a place define it more than a weekend trip ever could. We like to become imbedded to see the reality of life during our stays. It is always hard to leave once we’ve made this connection. But we can see the beauty of a community, and we often look forward to coming back to it, McWilson said, adding, “And it’s always nice to see how a mural can kickstart other improvements, just by bringing attention to a wall or area of town that is often overlooked.”
“We hope for art to be something that evokes a feeling within the viewer. Conversations are often what is missing these days. We hope to create a work of art that any resident of Bertie County can see themselves in. And have a response to. We always strive to paint artwork that has depth. Something more than just a pretty picture. An image that can be unpacked and have a message,” said McWilson. Here’s a link to more about the specifics of the project itself —Bertiearts.com/mural-project