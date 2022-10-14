Muralists Andrew and Sarah McWilson

Traveling muralists Andrew and Sarah McWilson in front of their almost empty canvas.

John Foley

Artists and bare walls have always gone hand - in - hand. Now, the wall of the license plate office on 122 Granville Street is in such hands, well actually, the four hands of Hand in Hand.

