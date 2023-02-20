Bertie County leaders are once again coming together, continuing their attempt to stop the spread of gang violence and alter its influence on the county’s youth.
Violence is escalating and becoming more apparent across neighboring communities as shootings are on the rise in Chowan and Washington counties
Last week, almost 100 Edenton residents attended a special town meeting addressing the problems of over 10 shootings in the quiet hamlet over the past two weeks. One of those shootings was fatal.
Bertie county officials are pro-actively addressing the community’s problems and are planning an upcoming Community Game and Anti-Bullying Rally, called SEE UNITY.
Gang violence and its influence on Bertie County school students, was first addressed at the Gang Prevention Forum in November 2022. Since then, discussions have taken place on how to deal with the increasing problem and stop its spread among county youth. The last meeting was in January and the SEE UNITY initiative was a spin-off of that meeting.
SEE UNITY is an acronym for Summit and Entertainment Event Using Non-violent Initiatives to Teach Youth. The event is the brainchild of YMCA Director Casey Owens and Probation Officer Erik Parker.
“As you all know, Bertie County has a known and persistent problem with bullying and gang activity. To address this issue, a collaborative team has assembled and discussed some possible remedies to address this problem through a proposed annual event with the name SEE UNITY,” said Owens.
This team consists of representatives from the Bertie County YMCA, Bertie County Probation and Parole, Bertie County Schools administration, Non-profit Gang Awareness B.M.A.D and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.
At the last gang prevention forum, Hive Director Vivian Saunders suggested boots on the ground, reaching out to the students and children is what was needed to counter the influence and bullying of gang recruitment.
Owens took the advice to heart and has plans on bringing the Court Kings to Bertie High School.
Owens plans to address the middle school and high school students on Friday, April 6 to discuss gang prevention.
Further plans call for the community to come together on Saturday, April 7, for Community Game Night, featuring the professional basketball team The Court Kings. The team is an inspirational Non-Profit Organization that partners with schools and churches to help with gang prevention.
“The benefit of a student rally is it will allow the SEE UNITY team to address the students in both schools with anti-bullying and gang awareness and important prevention messages, also an entertaining community basketball game, which we truly believe will be very impactful, will be a huge influence,” said Owens.
The YMCA Director is on the front lines of the community’s youth. As one of the driving forces behind SEE UNITY, along with Parker, the two leaders have established a group of concerned leaders, including Dr. Otis Smallwood, and Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin.
The Court Kings Community Game Night is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 7 at the Bertie High School gym.