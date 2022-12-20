JACKSON - Friends, family and colleagues gathered here last week to bid adieu to the region’s top law enforcement officer.
Valerie Mitchell Asbell will close out her life in public service officially on Jan. 1, but her kith and kin came together to celebrate nearly three decades of dedication and leadership.
Each person who spoke praised Asbell’s honesty and integrity, as well as her fearless style as a prosecutor and a person.
Superior Court Judge Cy A. Grant credited Asbell with working diligently over the course of her career and commended her for the professionalism her office shows.
“In my travels across North Carolina – and I’ve held court in almost 60 counties – I’ve always said her office is one of the best, if not the best, prosecutorial districts in the state.”
He shared stories of their work in the courtroom and shared a few laughs the two had incurred over the years.
“I am going to miss you. I am going to miss being your judge for the past 20-plus years,” he said. “But, more than that, I’ve raised my family in your district and I want to say thank you for the job you’ve done and the way you’ve served the citizens.”
Following the judge’s comments came those from Hertford County Clerk of Superior Court, the Rev. Shirley Johnson. Johnson praised Asbell’s work in the region, especially Hertford County and talked about the friendship the two shared.
Rev. Johnson called Asbell “a living legend” and thanked her for her service.
Retired FBI Agent Dwight Ransome said he enjoyed his work with Asbell over the course of their careers.
“I thank my God for you every time I remember you,” he said. “The work you have done is not as important as the person you have become.”
The final person giving special remarks was Kimberly Overton Spahos, the Director of the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys.
She remembered being compared to Asbell early in her career, and said it was one of the greatest compliments of her life.
“You have always been steadfast in doing the right thing,” she told Asbell.
The Rev. Edwin Horsley of Roanoke Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Garysburg offered the invocation, but also took time to praise Asbell and say how much she mattered.
“You mean so much to me and our family,” Rev. Horsley said.
The prayer for the evening was offered by the Rev. Danny B. Jones of Twilight Missionary Baptist Church in Halifax.
“We are so proud of you,” he said to Asbell. “I’m thankful for you and your family. I thank God for sending us the best DA in the world.”
Asbell’s own pastor, the Rev. Roger Kiker, also offered prayer for the food and praised Asbell personally.
“We love you and care for you and we are honored to share this evening with you tonight,” Rev. Kiker said of her and her friends from Center Grove Baptist Church.
The evening began with District Attorney-elect Kim Gourrier Scott welcoming the assembled group to the event. She praised Asbell for her service to the district and said “we will miss you.”
Scott also said while Asbell is retiring, her influence will be felt through the people in the room, including staff, friends, co-workers, law enforcement and many others.
“The people you have poured into will be your legacy,” Scott said.
In addition to the many accolades provided by the speakers in the program, Asbell was given several special presentations.
Leading them was Rep. Michael H. Wray, who presented Asbell with the highest civilian honor offered in North Carolina: the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The order was signed by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper.
She was also honored by her predecessor – the honorable David Beard. He thanked her for 24 years of service.
Others offering honors included the Ahoskie Police Department, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the Northampton County Clerk of Court’s office. She also received thank yous from Judge Brenda Branch, Judge Vershenia Ballance Johnson and Trooper T.L. Davis.
Asbell was also surprised by remarks by her youngest son, Ethan, who thanked her for all she has done for him and the people of the four counties.
“Everyone in her is part of your family,” he said.
The final person to speak was the honoree – Valerie Mitchell Asbell.
“Tonight my heart is so full of gratitude,” she began.
Asbell talked about her family, both those present and those who have passed on, including her parents and brother.
She also said everything in her life was done for her husband, Jimmy, and her son, Ethan, and stepson, Cole.
“I never wanted to be anything but a prosecutor,” Asbell said. “I have lived my dream for nearly 30 years. This is not a job, but a calling.”
Asbell came to the District Attorney’s Office from Person County. She was hired by Beard and began working in the office, after which she was appointed to the post of District Attorney after Beard’s retirement.
For the past 24 years she has been the DA and has served the citizens – first of Bertie, Hertford and Northampton counties and then with the addition of Halifax County.
She thanked many of the early law enforcement officers who helped her, including Milton Morris, Donald Cowan and Steve Johnson, all who served in the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.
Asbell closed, “I will miss fighting for victims in a courtroom. God has blessed my life. My cup runneth over.”
The evening was closed by Bishop J.C. Watford of Rountree Temple of Praise.
Iris F. Williams, Asbell’s friend and co-worker, served as Mistress of Ceremony.