...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Merry Hill-Midway Fire Chief Jodey Sary (left) receives a check from firefighter and Ashland Representative Phillip Waters.
MERRY HILL - A local volunteer fire department received a $10,000 check from Ashland Global recently.
The Merry Hill/Midway Volunteer Fire Department offered its thanks to Ashland Global, along with all others that have donated to the department.
Fire Chief Jodey Sary said the department is looking to add on to their station in the near future, and to do so they sent out a solicitation letter to all the property owners in their fire district.
Ashland Global has since donated $10,000 to the department to help the cause.
The letter was sent out some time in February. From then until now the department has received a total of $30,000.
“We want to thank Ashland along with everyone else that has donated,” Sary said.
The department is putting all of this money aside for a general fund, which is a short term situation, but the longterm goal is to add on to their station. This department is a non municipality department that runs the third most calls in the county.