Merry Hill-MidwayFD

Merry Hill-Midway Fire Chief Jodey Sary (left) receives a check from firefighter and Ashland Representative Phillip Waters.

 Contributed Photo

MERRY HILL - A local volunteer fire department received a $10,000 check from Ashland Global recently.

The Merry Hill/Midway Volunteer Fire Department offered its thanks to Ashland Global, along with all others that have donated to the department.

Fire Chief Jodey Sary said the department is looking to add on to their station in the near future, and to do so they sent out a solicitation letter to all the property owners in their fire district.

Ashland Global has since donated $10,000 to the department to help the cause.

The letter was sent out some time in February. From then until now the department has received a total of $30,000.

“We want to thank Ashland along with everyone else that has donated,” Sary said.

The department is putting all of this money aside for a general fund, which is a short term situation, but the longterm goal is to add on to their station. This department is a non municipality department that runs the third most calls in the county.

Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.