Almost a year after PETA field workers discovered Minnie, a dog starved to death in her doghouse, still chained to a tree, Minnie’s owner, Cherelle Askew, pleaded guilty last week to a class 1 misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge.

As part of the plea bargain, Askew is now banned from owning any additional animals and must allow PETA to inspect the only dog currently in her custody, Bella, to determine if she needs veterinary care and/or nourishment.

