Almost a year after PETA field workers discovered Minnie, a dog starved to death in her doghouse, still chained to a tree, Minnie’s owner, Cherelle Askew, pleaded guilty last week to a class 1 misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge.
As part of the plea bargain, Askew is now banned from owning any additional animals and must allow PETA to inspect the only dog currently in her custody, Bella, to determine if she needs veterinary care and/or nourishment.
Askew was also sentenced to 100 days in jail (suspended) and 12 months of supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay $878 in fines, attorney’s fees and court costs.
The trial was scheduled to end in December 2022 when Askew agreed to a plea deal. However, then-Chief District Court Judge Brenda Branch rejected the plea deal Assistant District Attorney Allyson Owens and Askew’s court appointed public defender, Walter Rand, had agreed upon.
Although the two sides reached the plea agreement, which would have included a “conditional discharge,” it was rejected by Judge Branch. At that time Branch recommended Rand seek a new judge. The most recent plea deal included acceptance of a criminal conviction, which last year’s deal avoided.
“Minnie endured a slow, agonizing death as a result of this person’s total disregard for her every need, and PETA’s fieldworkers know that other chained dogs remain out there, at risk of dying like this, too,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch.
Minnie was found dead alongside several other dogs who were subjected to continuous chaining and chronic privation, known as the “Bertie 5,” whom PETA gained full custody of after suing Askew for custody.
“Ms. Askew was too stressed out from the lengthy legal proceedings and just wanted the ordeal to be over, so she took the prosecutor’s plea offer of dismissing six counts and pleading guilty pursuant to Alford for one count of cruelty to animals,” said Rand, Askew’s court appointed attorney.
“An Alford guilty plea is similar to the more commonly known “no contest” plea; the accused person denies any wrong-doing while still pleading guilty and accepting punishment. It saves the accused from having to lie to the court in order to plead guilty. With an Alford plea, the accused can take a plea offer without having to falsely claim that she is in fact guilty,” said Rand.
While Rand used the Alford plea to prevent his client from “having to lie,” PETA doesn’t see it so clearly.
“Contrary to what her attorney claims, Askew didn’t allow PETA to have the dogs, even when we had a judge’s order. In fact, she threatened to ‘put lead’ into our behinds, and she was held in contempt for not complying with the court order. We sued her for custody of Zeus, Duke, Duchess, Sandy and a puppy later named Billie. A judge agreed with us that they had been neglected and should not be returned,” said Nachminovitch.
Although Askew could not be reached for comment on the reason her animals faced what appeared to be dire surroundings and apparent starvation, Rand commented.
“Ms. Askew still has one dog at home which is apparently in good health. We’ll probably never know why her other dogs were so thin in spite of being fed regularly. PETA speculated that the dogs were not being fed properly, but a more likely reason was that the dogs were ill with one of the dozens of illnesses which can result in malnutrition.”
According to PETA, the dog’s suffered numerous ailments.
“During the many visits that PETA’s fieldworkers made to Cherelle Askew’s property, her dogs were always ravenous, without exception. PETA provided them not just with free food, but also with parasite prevention and treatment, and we made it clear to Askew that these basic over-the-counter supplies weren’t an adequate substitute for the veterinary medical care that the dogs required for various preventable and mostly treatable ailments,” said Nachminovitch. “These include ones they were found to be suffering from when we gained custody of them: heartworm disease, hookworms, whipworms, giardia, dehydration, malnutrition, anemia, hair loss, matted fur, severe flystrike wounds and scarring, teeth worn down to the gum line with roots exposed, spondylosis, entropion, bronchitis and cancer. Unfortunately, the dogs never received veterinary care until they were in our custody.”
Rand said he felt for both Askew and the animals that were formerly in her care.
“I can’t help but feel bad for Ms. Askew and her dogs, too. Ms. Askew loved her dogs, but she didn’t have the money for expensive veterinary treatment. She took all of her dogs in for their shots and followed the veterinarian’s advice on how to medically treat her dogs when she didn’t have the money for taking them to the veterinarian,” said Rand. “Veterinary care is too expensive for poor people. Does that mean that poor people shouldn’t have dogs? I don’t buy that.”
“Depriving dogs of a real life by keeping them chained is cruel, and it’s criminal — and PETA pleads with anyone who has a dog they cannot care for to call us for help. Do not let them starve and suffer,” Nachminovitch said.
Meanwhile, the group’s efforts to hold abusers accountable and to ban the unattended tethering of dogs continues: only two weeks ago, PETA’s fieldworkers found another dog starved to death in Bertie County. Charges against that owner are pending.