...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 to 1 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
In a strange twist of events, the Cherelle Askew cruelty to animals trial expected to have concluded last week, was delayed once again.
Now, the trial is awaiting an evaluation of Askew. The court ordered evaluation must be completed by the new trial date set for Jan. 18, 2023.
While the forensic evaluation was unexpected, it was not as unusual as the procedures of the previous court appearance before Chief District Court Judge Brenda Branch that triggered last week’s order.
Judge Branch rejected the plea deal Assistant District Attorney Allyson Owens and Askew’s court appointed public defender, Walter Rand, had agreed upon. Although the two sides reached the plea agreement, which would have included a “conditional discharge,” it was rejected by Judge Branch.
Askew, 58, of Governor’s Road was issued three criminal summons on June 22, 2022, charging her with a total of seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
Six of the seven counts claim Askew intentionally deprived her animals of food and water which led to unhealthy conditions. The seventh charge deals with the death of Minnie, a pit bull that died as the result of alleged failure to provide food.
The rejected agreement called for Askew to plead guilty to one charge out of the seven cruelty to animal charges and for a period of time to be determined by the judge, Askew would have to comply with certain conditions.
Those conditions included staying out of trouble with the law, she was to have no additional animals, and Askew was to provide proof of a “clean bill of health” for Bella, a dog she and her husband still possess.
Under the plea agreement, if imposed conditions were met at the end of the conditional discharge period, Askew’s conviction would have been “dismissed,” and wiped from her record.
Judge Branch opined in her ruling, that Askew had the numerous opportunities to take advantage of PETA’s help but failed to do so. Branch also pointed out that animals are vulnerable, and that Askew’s animals suffered needlessly and did not have to.
Branch offered Rand the opportunity to go before a different judge, and the trial was set for last week, however the forensic evaluation has postponed the case even further.
Forensic evaluations can be utilized by the court to address legal issues such as competency to stand trial, criminal responsibility, insanity, risk for violence and sexual dangerousness.
Assistant District Attorney Allyson Owens and Askew’s court-appointed attorney, Walter Rand, could not comment on the case as it is still on going. Repeated attempts to reach Askew for comments on the case have failed.