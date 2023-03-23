Call it a mix up, a mistake or simple confusion, but whatever it is called, it wasn’t good for Cherelle Askew.
A one time PETA visit has now turned into a monthly Bella inspection by PETA representatives.
Almost a year after PETA field workers discovered Minnie, a dog starved to death in her doghouse, still chained to a tree, Minnie’s owner, Askew, pleaded guilty only weeks ago to a class 1 misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge.
As part of the original plea bargain, Askew is banned from owning any additional animals and must allow PETA to inspect the only dog currently in her custody, Bella, to determine if she needs veterinary care and/or nourishment.
Askew was also sentenced to 100 days in jail (suspended) and 12 months of supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay $878 in fines, attorney’s fees and court costs.
However, things went awry when PETA representatives Ashley Beard and Jes Cochran arrived at Askew’s Governor Road residence at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 to inspect Bella per the court order scheduled visit.
“Upon our scheduled arrival at 10 a.m., Mrs. Askew and her husband, James Askew, were standing outside with Bella on a leash. She stated that we could see, but not touch the dog,” Beard claimed in a court filing. “We explained that in order to perform the inspection, we needed to examine her, take blood for a heartworm test, perform a fecal test, etc.
“She said that according to what she was told, we were only to make sure Bella looked healthy, and then Mr. Askew interjected, ‘And get the hell on down the road’,” Beard’s filing added.
After a further explanation, it appears Askew demanded the representatives leave the property because “Bella is going to the Vet,” claiming she was taking Bella to Shelton’s Veterinary Hospital in Williamston and that an appointment had been made.
Further checking, according to PETA unveiled the fact that Dr. Shelton does not make appointments.
“Eileen (Dr. Shelton’s receptionist), stated that Shelton’s Veterinary Hospital doesn’t make appointments and is a first-come, first-served practice,” Beard said. “According to her, Bella has been seen only once at Shelton’s, in July 2021, for a rabies shot.
“Eileen confirmed that neither she nor the other front desk employee had received any calls that day from Mrs. Askew, nor did they have any record of a previously or currently scheduled appointment for Bella, with the exception of the one vaccination appointment in 2021,” Beard continued. “Later, at 12:36 p.m., we drove by Mrs. Askew’s home, and Bella was tethered outside,” according to Beard.
Per Judge Vershenia B. Johnson, “PETA shall now inspect Bella by completing a nose to tail examination, fecal flotation for internal parasites and Heartworm test. The defendant shall allow PETA to visually and physically inspect Bella’s living area and conditions on her property. PETA is allowed to complete these inspections monthly until the defendant is no longer under probation.”
Walter Rand, Askew’s attorney, could not be reached for comment. PETA is working on a Bella inspection schedule.