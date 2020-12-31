ASKEWVILLE – One of the county’s longest-serving food pantries finds themselves in the unique position of being able to serve more families.
The Askewville Community Food Pantry has been in existence for more than two decades and has served as many as 150 families per month, but currently has seen that number drop.
“I think it is because so much food has been made available during the pandemic,” said Lynn Jackson, who took over the food pantry from her parents after working side-by-side with them for many years.
Jackson said USDA and other organizations have made food more widely available during the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, something she is grateful for because she knows it is needed.
“For us, it has left us serving less families than we are capable of, and we’d like to let people know food is available here,” Jackson said.
Currently, the Askewville Food Pantry provides delivery service for 30 families and has an additional 30 families coming to the pantry on the first Monday of each month.
Those 60 families represent more than 120 people who receive food from the pantry, which is affiliated with the Albemarle Food Bank. Two local churches – Askewville Assembly of God and Open Door Bertie – currently provide financial support for the pantry, and Powellsville United Methodist Church provides additional food donations – including providing 60 turkeys at Thanksgiving.
“We are grateful for the support we receive, and we want to share what we have,” Jackson said.
The Askewville Community Food Pantry began in the 1990s. And it was a passion born of gratitude and thanks.
Jackson explained that her father, the late David “Buck” Jernigan, suffered a heart attack when he was still in his 50s, and it caused him to become disabled.
“At that time, Ann DeBerry operated a food pantry in Askewville,” Jackson said. “Daddy and Mama received food from that pantry during his illness and recovery. It was a tremendous blessing to them.”
Following his recovery, Buck Jernigan and Jackson were able to meet with one of the managers of the local Food Lion, who discussed a desire to do something with food called “salvage” that was being thrown away.
The food included produce, canned goods and meats, according to Jackson. By this time, the food pantry operated by DeBerry was closed, and there wasn’t a pantry left in the town.
The Askewville Community Food Pantry began with Jackson and her father going to pick up food from Food Lion and then Buck and Faye Jernigan would load the food into the back of his pickup truck and take it to the elderly members of the Askewville community.
Soon Food Lion was providing more food than could be given out quickly, Jackson said. It was then Buck and Faye Jernigan decided to use a building they owned in downtown Askewville to store the food.
They soon purchased coolers to help keep the food fresh.
“As we received more food, we started taking it to the pantry and people would pick it up,” Jackson said.
She said it was within the first year they began receiving food from the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. Soon after the pantry expanded from Askewville to the entirety of Bertie County.
More than 20 years later, the community food pantry still serves those in need – especially from the Colerain, White’s Cross and Morning Road sections of the county – though they serve all of Bertie County.
Those who have food insecurity can go to the pantry on the first Monday of each month – including this Monday, Jan. 4. There is an application to be filled out, but that can be done at the pantry.
Those with emergency food need can also contact the food pantry’s emergency number at 252-325-3467.
“We are glad more people are helping provide food, but we want to help those in need who may not know we’re here for them,” Jackson said. “We have capacity and we look forward to providing assistance to anyone who needs us.”