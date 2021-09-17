ASKEWVILLE – Fun Day in Askewville is taking place this Saturday Sept. 18.
Plan the family’s day with a lot of fun filled activities. Askewville Fun Day will consist of yard sales, vendors, bounce houses for children, crafts, food and entertainment.
RT Johnson Band, along with the Stedfast Quartet will be performing live at Askewville Fun Day for entertainment.
The events for the day will begin at different times.
The yard sale will be open at 7:30 a.m. Following the yard sale opening the vendors will open at 9 a.m. The live entertainment along with all of the childrens activities will begin between 10-10:30 a.m.
All of these fun activities will be taking place at the Askewville Community Building. The community building is right beside Askewville Preschool located at 121 Askewville Rd.
The vendors will be set up inside the community building.
Other activities that will include are a trackless train ride for kids, medical screenings and free hot dog to the first 100 visitors to the town table after 10 a.m.
Some of the vendors attending are Sunset Slush, Bling by Bonnie (Paparazzi), Scentsy, Color Street and more. Also the Bethel Assembly Christian School senior class will be selling food as a fund raiser for their class at the event.
Come spend the day with the family in Askewville enjoying the fun activities that are lined up to take place this Saturday. Hard to turn down a good yard sale when they will also have food, vendors, entertainment and activities for the entire family.