ASKEWVILLE – Fun Day in Askewville took place Saturday Sept. 18.
Many families came out and enjoyed the Askewville Fun Day activities what consisted of yard sales, vendors, bounce houses for children, crafts, food and entertainment.
RT Johnson Band, along with the Steadfast Quartet performed live at Askewville Fun Day for entertainment.
The events for the day all began at different times that morning.
The yard sale opened up at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Following the yard sale opening the vendors opened at 9 a.m. and then live entertainment along with all of the children’s activities began between 10-10:30 a.m.
Gloria Bryant, Mayor of Askewville, said “Askewville Fun Day had a good crowd. The crowd was a bit smaller than the past, but was good considering Covid.”
All of these fun activities took place at the Askewville Community Building. The community building is located right beside Askewville Preschool at 121 Askewville Rd.
The vendors set up inside the community building for the event.
Other activities included a trackless train ride for the children, medical screenings and a free hot dog to the first 100 people that visited the town table after 10 a.m.
Some of the vendors that attended the event were Sunset Slush, Bling by Bonnie (Paparazzi), Scentsy, Color Street and more. Also the Bethel Assembly Christian Academy senior class sold food as a fundraiser for their class at the event.
“The event was successful this year. Everything went well. Everyone enjoyed themselves and the kids were excited all day long about all of the activities. The entertainment was great also,” said Bryant.
The town of Askewville is planning to have another Askewville Fun day next year on Sept. 17, 2022. Also, do not forget coming up in November 29, 2021 is the annual Christmas Tree lighting in Askewville. This event also takes place at Askewville Community Building. Mark the calendar so it is not forgotten and the family can enjoy the lighting of the Christmas Tree along with any other fun activities that may be taking place that night.