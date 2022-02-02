The race for Bertie County Sheriff took a twist Tuesday morning.
Retired Sheriff and current Bertie County Commissioner Greg Atkins announced he has decided to enter the race.
“I’ve lived in Bertie County my whole life and served with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office for most of my adult life, including 12 years as sheriff,” Atkins said. “When you are with an agency that long, it becomes part of you.”
Atkins, who had originally filed to seek re-election to a second term as Bertie County Commissioner, said his history as sheriff prompted him to enter the fray.
“The office of sheriff is the primary source of public safety,” he said. “The safety and security of the people of Bertie County depend on it.
“When a person enters the office of sheriff, they need to go in completely prepared. It isn’t a situation where you can take office and then start figuring out what to do next,” he continued. “A mistake can really be too costly.”
Two other candidates have already announced their intention to seek office. They include deputies Timothy Hardy and Tyrone Ruffin. Atkins said he has no animosity for the men or their candidacy, but feels he offers a different set of credentials.
“I believe that the two men who are candidates for sheriff are very good people, and I consider them friends, but I’m very concerned they are not prepared yet for the office of sheriff,” Atkins said. “I felt people needed another choice – someone who knows the job, what it involves and how to carry it out.”
Atkins said he will campaign on his record.
“The people of this county know me and know what kind of job I did when I was sheriff,” he said.
Once filing reopens, currently scheduled for March, Atkins will withdraw his candidacy for commissioner and file for sheriff. He said the change should not be misconstrued as him not being grateful for the past four years.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Bertie County as their commissioner,” he said. “I have worked hard and I hope I have lived up to their expectations, but I believe I am more cut out to be a sheriff.”
Atkins’ withdrawal from the commissioners race leaves only one declared candidate to represent District II, though filing will resume next month. School district administrator Michael White previously filed.
Retiring Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said last week that rumors he would seek the now open commissioner’s seat are not true.
Filing will resume next month unless there is a change by the N.C. General Assembly or the N.C. State Supreme Court, the latter of which is hearing a challenge to the current redistricting plan adopted by the former.
