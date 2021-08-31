WINDSOR – International Overdose Awareness Day is set for Aug. 31.
International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event that is held on Aug. 31 each year. It aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.
This day also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends that are remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury due to a drug overdose.
International Overdose Awareness Day spreads the message that the tragedy of overdose death is preventable.
Some may ask, ‘What is an overdose?’
An overdose means a person has taken a quantity of a drug or combination of drugs that his or her body is unable to cope with.
The signs and symptoms that one may show from an overdose differ depending on the type of drug used. All drugs may cause an overdose, including prescription medications that are prescribed by a doctor. To learn more about the symptoms of drug overdose visit https://ncapda.org/parents/drug-overdose/.
Make sure to know the right amount and the right time to take a prescribed medication. Also, some vital information to know is what drugs should not be mixed or taken together.
What are the aims of International Overdose Awareness Day?
The aims are to provide:
• An opportunity for people to publicly mourn loved ones in a safe environment, for some it may be the first time, without feeling guilt or shame;
• Include the participation of the highest number of people in International Overdose Awareness Day events and encourage nondenominational involvement;
• Give community members information about the issue of fatal and non-fatal overdoses;
• Send a strong message to current and former people who use drugs that they are valued;
• Stimulate discussion about overdose prevention and drug policy;
• Provide basic information the range of available support services;
• Prevent and reduce drug-related harm by supporting evidence-based policy and practice; and
• To inform people around the world about the risk of overdose.
Anyone can raise awareness by spreading information about overdose.
Overdose is highly stigmatized, and that is part of the problem.
The stigma surrounding drug use and overdose prevents many individuals from seeking any type of help when they suspect an overdose. Countless number of deaths may be prevented by destroying the stigma, so that people feel safe talking about their struggles with drugs and looking for help.
In the recent years, the street drug market has become increasingly polluted by additives. Synthetic opioids are considered to be 100 to 10,000 times stronger than morphine. An opioid overdose can be identified by a combination of three signs and symptoms.
These consist of pinpoint pupils, unconsciousness and difficulty with breathing.
While 2020 was a difficult year overall, it was a particularly bad year for opioid overdoses in North Carolina.
Over 93,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in 2020, up nearly 30 percent from 2019.
Nearly 841,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose.
People in the community can get involved by participating in educational events, candlelight vigils for overdose victims, walks to honor loved ones, fundraisers, Naloxone (Narcan) training, overdose awareness t-shirts, sharing post on social media, distributing overdose fact sheets and commemorating someone.
People who would like to seek help can call the SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-4357 which is a confidential, free, 24 hour a day, 365 days a year, information service for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community based organizations. Callers can also order free publications and other information.