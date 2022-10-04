Aulander resident Alton Perry is dedicated to helping poor families, rich in land, create wealth through timber management.
It’s that dedication that earned Perry the “Forestry Conservationist of the Year” honors from the N.C. Wildlife Federation (NCWF).
Perry spent 40 years in the N.C. Forest Service, retiring in 2012. Soon after, in 2013, he joined the Roanoke Electric Cooperative as Director of Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project (SFLR).
The program (SFLR) was launched in the year Perry retired by the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities (the Endowment) in partnership with two U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) agencies: the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Forest Service.
The project’s goal was to assist rural African American landowners address heirs’ property and land retention issues while understanding the value of responsibly managing forest land. Since then, additional supporters focused on redressing Black land loss have included The JPB Foundation and the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation.
Roanoke Electric Cooperative’s (SFLR) project launched in 2013. One of the project’s goals was to enhance the quality of life in the diverse communities it serves.
The program assists families in the company’s service area to increase the income and asset value of family-owned forestland. The program works with area landowners and encourages forest health, land retention and the opportunity to create intergenerational wealth.
Under Perry’s direction the program has grown to assist families in seven counties in a number of areas once barriers for African American landowners.
Today, Perry and his team focus on sharing knowledge of forestry, agriculture and conservation, while offering technical assistance and avenues to capital through U.S. Department of Agriculture programs. The program also offers access to attorneys for estate planning.
Perry was among the 19 agency professionals, elected officials, volunteers and organizations honored on Sept. 10 at the 58th Annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards banquet in Cary.
NCWF Board Chair John Hairr and Deputy Secretary Jeff Michael with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources presented honorees with custom-made wildlife statuettes following a thank you video message from Gov. Roy Cooper.
“Alton Perry spent 40 years with the N.C. Forest Service, and retired in 2012, but he wasn’t quite ready for the golden years. That same year he started work as director of sustainable forestry and land retention for the Roanoke Electric Cooperative, said Award Chairman T. Edward Nickens. “Perry now helps African-American families and landowners in a seven-county service area manage their woodlands to enhance quality of life and build family legacies.”
Nominating material for the honoree left an impression on Nickens.
“In some of the nominating materials for Perry, a colleague wrote of his love for his upbringing on a North Carolina farm. ‘It seems he has carried that enthusiasm with him throughout his career,’ the nominator wrote, ‘and leveraged it for the common good—protecting natural resources and aiding families with being good stewards of their natural resources just like his family was,” Nickens said. “Perry represents and advocates for North Carolina families with natural resources locally … across the state through board leadership at Conservation Trust for North Carolina and as part of the North Carolina Heirs Property Coalition …. nationally in the Forest Climate Working Group … and even internationally through his role in the U.S. Council of a Trillion Trees.
“Alton Perry has never forgotten how a piece of farmland molded and shaped who he is and what kind of legacy he wants to leave,” he added.
The Aulander resident who has spent a lifetime advocating for others was humbled as he began to speak.
“This is truly an honor, and I’m very humbled by it. When I first got the email saying I would receive this award, I thought it must be a phishing email. We take cyber security seriously, and they tell us, ‘If you get an email you’re not expecting or don’t recognize, it’s probably phishing’,” said Perry. “But they confirmed it was real.
“Thanks to my wife, daughter, cousin and everyone who has been with me on this journey as I’ve moved through this process and space. And thanks to all my folks at Roanoke Electric and my partners who I’ve learned from,” Perry said. “It’s so rewarding to work with folks – who, in many cases, have been denied access – and bring them into the conservation space. We all must ensure North Carolina stays green and productive, so we don’t leave anyone behind.”
Since its inception in 2013 as one of only a handful of similar programs nationwide, the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project has grown immensely The project is assisting more than 250 landowners owning approximately 20,000 acres. Perry has implemented 167 Forest Management Plans have been created for approximately 11,000 acres.
On top of that, 22 landowners have enrolled in the North Carolina Tree Farm Program and approximately 5,700 acres are enrolled in the Present Use Valuation program that provides an economic benefit through the reduction of property taxes.