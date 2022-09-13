Last month Larry Drew surprised fellow city officials, town employees and Aulander residents when he resigned his position as the town’s Mayor after serving in that role for the past 14 years.
“I have spent the last few weeks struggling with a very difficult decision. I have prayed for guidance and direction and I have come to the realization that the time has come for me to step away from the daily operation of the town and put the health of my wife and myself as my primary concern,” Drew said in a written statement.
In the announcement, Drew went on to address his ultimate commitment to making a positive difference during his tenure.
“It breaks my heart that I can’t finish my term as mayor, but I know there are some really good and talented people who can continue to lead this town,” he said.
Drew has been a force in Aulander for years. A graduate of Bertie High School, he spent his professional career as a human resource manager at CenturyLink and retired in 2010 after a 41-year career in Telecommunications.
“I want to thank everyone for your contributions and support over the years. This has always been a team effort. It takes everybody working together,” Drew said.
Citing the fact politicians do not always agree, Drew highlighted the compromise he always used as a tool.
“We don’t always agree, but we always find a way to compromise and get the right things done,” he stressed.
Drew had the following words of advice for the council and the residents of Aulander.
“I urge you to continue to strive to do the right things for the right reasons. If you will commit to this and remain diligent in your pursuit of doing the right thing, success will follow. It has been my pleasure and my honor to have served as your mayor for the past 14 years,” said Drew in closing.
The Aulander Town Council was scheduled to vote to fill the Mayor’s vacancy Monday evening at the regularly scheduled council meeting.
However, due to COVID complications the meeting was canceled and will be rescheduled at a future date.
Council member Brian Morings is currently Aulander Mayor Pro-Tem.
For more information contact Aulander Town Clerk Lynne Connor at 252-345-3541.