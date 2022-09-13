Last month Larry Drew surprised fellow city officials, town employees and Aulander residents when he resigned his position as the town’s Mayor after serving in that role for the past 14 years.

“I have spent the last few weeks struggling with a very difficult decision. I have prayed for guidance and direction and I have come to the realization that the time has come for me to step away from the daily operation of the town and put the health of my wife and myself as my primary concern,” Drew said in a written statement.

