“She came to this country for freedom, and this is how it ends,” said Aulander Town Clerk Lynne Connor.
She was speaking about Lan Thi Rawls, whose brutal murder last Monday evening has shaken this community to its core.
Bertie County residents, officials, law enforcement officers, church leaders and Pastors from area congregations came together Wednesday evening to mourn the tragic death of the 80-year-old resident, and to pray for the recovery of Rawls’ caregiver, Rochelle Harrell, who was critically injured at the scene.
Bertie County Commissioner Corey Ballance is outraged.
“The incident that took place in our community was mortifying. It is disheartening that the safety and comfortability of citizens can be taken advantage of and compromised at a moment's notice,” said Ballance before Wednesday evening’s vigil. “She was a sweet individual who always offered a smile and hello to everyone she would encounter as she exercised around town or when she would walk to the post office.
“I pray her aide has a successful recovery. I have confidence that the person or people involved will be brought to justice,” he added.
An Aulander resident for 51 years, Rawls was found dead at the scene at 108 North Commerce St. on Monday evening at 11:51 p.m. The victim’s caregiver, Rochelle Harrell, who is 62, was airlifted to Greenville and listed in critical condition with stab wounds.
The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has released no motive or cause of death for Rawls. Investigators reported there were no signs of forced entry.
At the time of the incident, Aulander Police Officer Brian McNair was on duty. While the town is patrolled by the Bertie County Sheriff’s office, the town currently has two officers, according to Connor.
“This is so heartfelt. Ms. Rawls would come by my house and purchase my concrete statuary,” said Connor. “This is so tragic.”
Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin stated earlier that Bertie County Communications dispatched first responders to 108 North Commerce St. in Aulander on Monday evening in reference to a female that had been cut. Upon the arrival of first responders, they found Harrell in critical condition from her injuries and found Rawls deceased.
Aulander Commissioner Bobbie Parker taught Rawls’ daughter throughout elementary school.
“I am deeply shocked and filled with grief and sadness over this tragic event. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all who mourn and suffer as a result,” said Parker.
Another Aulander resident said it was shocking and sad.
“She never had a harsh word to anyone. She would help anyone if needed. Linda would give the shirt off her back, (even) if it had been freezing outside to someone, even if she did not know them,” said Nancy Coley. “Never would anyone go hungry. She always, always made sure you had eaten and even packed a bag of food to take with you. All anyone had to do was ask for something, and it was given, no questions asked.
“Everyone in Aulander loved this lady,” Coley added. “I’m mad, I’m numb, I don’t like this feeling. The whole town mourns for Linda, her daughters and the grandchildren — she was thought the world of.”
Coley is the daughter-in-law of 89-year-old Aulander resident Bobbie Hunt, who was Rawls’ in-law. According to Coley, Hunt received a call that evening to check on Rawls’ since a family member could not reach her. Hunt subsequently had a heart attack once he realized what had happened. Hunt is currently hospitalized, but is expected to recover.
“It is our responsibility as advocates for our community members to strive our best to protect and to serve citizens and give them a sense of security. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the families and loved ones of this horrific action,” said Ballance.
As of press time the investigation is ongoing. No suspects have yet been taken into custody.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to assist in the investigation.
If anyone has information or leads to this case, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 252-794-5330.