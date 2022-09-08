There’s a new playground in the town of Aulander’s future.
North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority (Authority) approved a $142,650 grant from the state’s Park and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) for Aulander at its meeting held on Aug. 26 at the Nature Research Center in Raleigh.
Aulander will be constructing the new playground, along with public restrooms and a picnic shelter, grills, picnic tables and park benches. In addition, the grant will include resurfacing the existing walking, fitness track, installing new fitness stations signs, a new swing set, additional bleachers for the baseball field and renovations to the gym and senior center.
“This was a second PARTF Grant that the town applied for this funding cycle,” said Aulander Commissioner Bobbie Parker. “We were very fortunate to be able to hire Emily Miller of McAdams and Associates as our grant writer. She also was the grant writer for our original PARTF Award.”
Parker is the council member tasked with all PARTF funding projects.
The project will encompassed the same area as the splash pad. It is going to be a fullscale playground area when completed.
The current town park has a splash pad, baseball field, short walking track, batting cages and a gym with a senior center.
Aulander residents provided input during community meetings held over the last six months, and the planned improvements were among the top recommendations from the citizens for Phase II of improved recreational opportunities at the Aulander Municipal Park.
In addition, recreational surveys were distributed throughout town at the town hall, churches, civic groups and schools. There were 516 people that responded expressing interest in playground equipment, a picnic shelter, improvements to the fitness track and additional opportunities for seniors.
According to the survey, residents felt it is essential to provide the community with recreational opportunities for all ages, as well as a place that is an important social and cultural meeting place for Aulander and surrounding communities.
The funding is a 50/50 match funding grant. The town will have to match the awarded funded monies.
“We have been planning for this project for the last few years and have budgeted accordingly so we would have the match if we were awarded. We also will be receiving some in-kind funds from the Aulander Ruritan Club,” said Parker.
“Our parks and recreation areas are so valuable to our communities and they’ve become more popular than ever,” N.C. Governor Roy Cooper said when announcing the Grants. “These projects we’re funding today will give people even more opportunities in North Carolina to build healthier and happier lives.”
Local communities applied for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. Each year, the Authority is required to allocate 30 percent of PARTF’s total funding to local government projects.
The Authority considered 49 local grant applications requesting $20.9 million in total. The maximum grant awarded for a single project was $500,000. Awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.
This year, $17.9 million was allocated to PARTF for local projects — an amount at least triple that of most years in the last decade. With these awards, PARTF has now made more than 1,000 grants to build parks in communities across the state.
“Congratulations to the local governments that received Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants to invest in the health and quality of life of their communities,” said D. Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “The historic increases in funding by the legislature and Governor Cooper will result in more North Carolina families having ready access to outdoor recreation.”
The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is administered through the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, which is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Local grants are awarded annually by the Authority at their quarterly meeting in August.