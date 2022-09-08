Aulander rendering

A rendering of the playground that can be built from the PARTF grant awarded to Aulander.

 Contributed Photo

There’s a new playground in the town of Aulander’s future.

North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority (Authority) approved a $142,650 grant from the state’s Park and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) for Aulander at its meeting held on Aug. 26 at the Nature Research Center in Raleigh.

