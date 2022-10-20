LEWISTON WOODVILLE - Aulander resident Tony Harrell was the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting last week after shots were fired along an isolated stretch of N.C. 11 in Bertie County late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 14.
Harrell, age 32, was identified as the victim, according to Bertie Sheriff John Holley.
The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. approximately 1.5 miles north of the J.J. “Monk” Harrington Bridge over the Roanoke River.
Sheriff Holley said, “It’s a drive-by shooting. We have another motorist who said they witnessed shots being fired from one vehicle in the direction of another vehicle.”
Holley added that both vehicles were traveling north on N.C. 11 in the direction of Lewiston Woodville.
The victim died at the scene, according to Holley. The victim’s vehicle left the roadway, crossed a ditch, and overturned in a cotton field.
“ The eyewitness reported that the shots were fired from a small, white truck – possibly an extended cab or quad cab – with Florida plates,” said Holley.
According to reports there were no signs of “road rage” between the two drivers before shots were fired.
“They weren’t passing each other back-and-forth or speeding up/slowing down on purpose, according to the witness,” Holley said. “So that kinda basically ruled out road rage.
“We’re investigating all angles and we’ll be able to learn a lot more once we find out who was driving the suspect vehicle,” Sheriff Holley stated.
The Sheriff said the North Carolina SBI was called to the scene to assist the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
N.C. 11 was closed to traffic between its intersection with N.C. 903 in Martin County and its intersection with N.C. 308 at Lewiston Woodville while investigators were at the scene.