LEWISTON WOODVILLE - Aulander resident Tony Harrell was the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting last week after shots were fired along an isolated stretch of N.C. 11 in Bertie County late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 14.

Harrell, age 32, was identified as the victim, according to Bertie Sheriff John Holley.

