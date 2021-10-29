AULANDER - The town of Aulander is looking for solutions for some new found problems.
According to Aulander Mayor Larry Drew, some errors were recently found in the town’s financial records dating back several years.
“The town’s clerk gave notice that she would be leaving. Typically they must give us a three weeks notice, but this was a sudden departure. While we were looking for someone to fill the position one of the town’s commissioners jumped in to help because of her experience with Quickbooks,” Drew said.
He also stated the town had hired new auditors in August.
“While we interviewed and hired a new town clerk, this commissioner began helping with the bookkeeping responsibilities for the town,” he explained.
According to Drew, errors in the bookkeeping and records were found dating back to 2014.
The mayor and town officials immediately began an investigation to find the exact errors and if there were any ways to correct.
All of the 14 errors were based in the same category of the bookkeeping. The errors cause the records to not match equally or be reconciled.
“After being in contact with the town’s attorney, Jonathan Huddleston, the Local Government Commission and the auditors, we were guided to have a meeting to explain the problems to the public and the other commissioners. We were told we could do the meeting now or wait until further into the investigation,” said Drew.
“We decided that transparency was key, and decided to go ahead and hold a meeting so everyone would be up to speed on the troubles found,” he added.
The meeting was held on Monday, and approximately 30 to 35 people showed up to hear what the town’s officials had to say.
“I was astonished at the errors found. I wanted to inform the public and other officials what was found, let them know this is a continuing investigation that we are going to try and fix, and to let the public know that I will continue to give updates each month,” he added.
All of the discrepancies were contained to one department, and some things were overpaid and some were underpaid.
“It is a good thing we found these discrepancies. I am very proud of the work done by the new town clerk, commissioners, the auditors and officials for the LGC to investigate and help come up with a solution about this matter,” said Drew.
Drew said that transparency was key and he wanted to be clear with the citizens and other officials what is found in the investigation, and will continue to provide updates at the town’s regularly scheduled board meetings.
“I want to be as clear as day. The town’s officials will continue to follow the guidance from the town’s attorney and the LGC,” he closed.
The town will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues, and plans to solve any of the problems that can be fixed.
