Aulander Town Clerk Lynne Connor administers the Oath of Office to Chief Eddie Hoggard. Officer Brian McNair, Mayor Pro Temp Bryan Morings and Chief Hoggard’s wife and daughter look on.

Aulander has a new police chief.

Eddie Hoggard, who has served as Aulander’s interim chief since May, was officially sworn in on Monday. Aulander Town Clerk Lynne Connor administered the oath of office.

  

