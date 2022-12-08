The Superior Courtroom in Windsor’s Historic Courthouse set the stage Monday evening as Corey Ballance Sr. and Michael White were sworn in as the newest Bertie County Commissioners.

Immediately following the swearing-in ceremony, the newly elected board of Commissioners voted Commissioner Ron Wesson, Chairman, acting on a motion made by Commissioner Trent. Commissioner Michael White was then elected Vice Chair.

