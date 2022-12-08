...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 to 1 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
1 of 3
Bertie County Commissioners (from left) Ron Roberson, Corey Ballance, John Trent, Ron Wesson and Michael White.
The Superior Courtroom in Windsor’s Historic Courthouse set the stage Monday evening as Corey Ballance Sr. and Michael White were sworn in as the newest Bertie County Commissioners.
Immediately following the swearing-in ceremony, the newly elected board of Commissioners voted Commissioner Ron Wesson, Chairman, acting on a motion made by Commissioner Trent. Commissioner Michael White was then elected Vice Chair.
A Bertie County native, White returned to Bertie County three years ago after living in New Bern for 11 years and was surprised at what he observed.
“Businesses were gone. It seemed the downtowns in all of our cities and towns were Ghost Towns. And none of this is talking about anyone past or present in office or business owners”, said White. “I wanted to run for office in Bertie because I want to see Bertie County and its’ people do well.
“Our population is slowly dwindling and if we don’t try to bring some businesses, activities, etc. back, our young people will continue to move out of the area,” he added.
Ballance, previously an Aulander commissioner, views the new position as one on a much larger scale for services catering to all people.
“Having compassion for all people is important to me. I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to make the lives better for the citizens in Bertie County,” he insisted. “Everyone is embracing the new journey and looking forward to supporting me during my tenure. I am very excited about becoming an advocate for the community.”
White travels the county frequently and takes in what he sees.
“As I visited different areas in the county, everyone had their beliefs and wanted to see this or that, and rightfully so. What I hope to bring to our county is some sense of unity,” he said. “It isn’t just Windsor or Lewiston (Woodville) or Powellsville, we have to be together in building Bertie. I want to continue to listen to people as I travel the county.
“Another big thing I would like to see in Bertie is a Rec Center that is open for citizens day and night. It would offer exercise classes and events for both young children and adults. We are in a rural low income county and we need to make sure we provide services that help us have a healthy society,” said White.
Both the new commissioners wanted to thank their supporters for boosting them into their current seats.
“I could fill up this page with a list of names who put out signs, sent texts, gave me a hug, and told me they believed in me. They know who they are and I appreciate and love them more than they know. I pray that I don’t let them down, but I know every decision we make won’t be liked or supported by everyone. I can only do my best and make decisions on what benefits the citizens of our wonderful county and not what benefits a few people or myself,” said White.
Ballance also praised his supporters.
“I want to thank all the citizens in Bertie County for allowing me to serve as county commissioner. I am looking forward to making a positive impact for us all,” Ballance said.