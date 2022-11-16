Bertie County is directly affected economically by climate change as drought conditions continue to lower crop yields, year after year.
These conditions are impacting everyone, not just those who live within the county’s plentiful agricultural pockets. The weather, whether you believe it or not, is having a negative effect on Bertie County.
It can and needs to change this immediately. That was the top of mind task William Barber III conveyed to a group of Bertie County residents last Saturday at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church’s Climate Change Forum.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Deacon Linda McNair-Moore prefaced the presentation explaining “everything must change.”
“We the people need to know how climate change has and will affect our daily lives. Our future is at a state of continuing major occurrences. If we as a people do nothing about the existing and forthcoming of the climate change… things will be somewhat discomforting and difficult. We cannot afford not to work upon the climate change,” said McNair-Moore
Barber is the Director of Climate and Environmental Justice at the Climate Reality Project and focuses on highlighting climate change, the prediction of the ongoing climate change and how it will affect people in the years ahead. He also investigates environmental injustices.
While the world stares climate change in the face with varying degrees of open eyes, there is no doubt the changes in weather have had a drastic effect on areas hit by drought, tornadoes, hurricanes and fire. These catastrophic occurrences directly affect thousands of people as residents lose their homes, and their possessions, while their cities, once called home, disappear overnight.
“We are dealing with an unprecedented crisis of our times. The warming of our planet has devastating consequences. The energy that we are currently trapping in our atmosphere is equivalent to exploding 500,000 Hiroshima atomic bombs per day 365 days per year,” explained Barber. “That is an incredible amount of energy to trap without anywhere for it to go.”
Barber went on to explain shifting temperatures are considerably warmer and extremely hot days are becoming more significant than ever before. While there are still have cold days and warm days, extremely hot days are becoming more of the norm and are becoming more common than they ever were. These fluctuating temperatures have a direct affect on growing seasons and crop yield.
“Extreme temperatures used to cover only one percent of the planet. Now those temperatures cover up to 15 percent of the planet. Extremely hot days are 50 times more common than they were 30 years ago. Economic losses due to climate change, in the past two years alone, have topped 650 billion dollars,” said Barber. “When we think of the impact, the American south and the midwest are expected to suffer the most economic losses from climate change.”
Out of the top 100 counties most impacted by the climate crisis, 97 percent of those are in the South.
Currently, Barber works as an environmental and climate justice scholar and advocate, with nearly a decade of social justice organizing experience and deep academic training in both the science and the law behind environmental and climate issues.
Environmental justice deals with poverty-ridden areas that face extreme pollution and climate change issues caused by factories and industries presently and previously conducting business in these areas.
“These changes have real impact on communities, family and friends. These are critical issues,” Barber said. “You can imagine communities that are already devastated by poverty are inundated under the crushing burden of environmental injustice and polluting facilities in their neighborhoods and are having a devastating impact on these people financially.”
Growing up in Eastern North Carolina, under the tutelage of his father, Bishop William J. Barber II and mother, Rebecca Barber, he developed a deep commitment to social justice and environmental stewardship at an early age.
Barber is currently launching a new project, the Rural Beacon Initiative, (RBI). The project, according to the environmentalist, is a North Carolina-based social enterprise, committed to advancing business sustainability and environmental justice.
Barber plans on growing awareness of climate change while offering solutions to area farmers.
“Through both private and public consultancy, strategic convening and deploying models for practical, scalable community based solutions we help businesses address the triple bottom line with practical, equitable solutions. Bridging climate investment and social equity starts with creating replicable, scalable, and bold model communities,” states the company’s website.
The Free Union Farm, formerly named Very Brown Farm, is a 52-acre parcel of land in a historic freedmen’s community in an economically distressed region of eastern North Carolina. Under the management of Rural Beacon Initiative, it will become a multi-phase, multi-enterprise sustainability hub for renewable energy, regenerative agricultural practices and regional food access.
The environmentalist received his B.S. in Environmental Physics from North Carolina Central University and earned his juris doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of law, where he focused on environmental law and policy.
Founded by former Vice President Al Gore, who is currently its Chairman, The Climate Reality Project works to educate, train and inform citizens of the world who care about the environment and the impact climate change has on it.
“Considering we have already experienced major flooding, air pollution, rising sea level, droughts, heat exhaustion, animal extinctions, forest fires, abundant rains and storms, rising temperature and the effect on area farmers, this was a very important presentation. I want to thank everyone for attending,” said McNair-Moore.
The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Health and Wellness Ministry, partnered with the North Carolina Councils of Churches to educate their congregation and the community in how to live healthier lives and sponsored the presentation.