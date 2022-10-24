Area farmers, ranchers, county and community officials, believers, doubters and those who want to simply listen to what William Barber III has to say regarding climate change should plan on attending the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church climate change forum at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The purpose of the forum is to further educate the community on the perils of climate change and how we can face the problem head on.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com